Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, was described by a spokesman as “doing fine” Tuesday night after receiving a kidney donated by a friend, Superior Court Judge Brian T. Fischer of New Haven.

“Sen. Looney and his family would like to extend their deepest thanks to his volunteer donor, Judge Brian Fischer, for this extraordinarily generous act” and to “the doctors, nurses and team at the Yale New Haven Transplantation Center,” a spokesman said.

Looney, 68, went public in August with his need for a kidney transplant. Fischer, 63, was cleared a month ago as a compatible donor.

Looney intends to attend the opening day of the 2017 session in two weeks, when he hopes to be re-elected president pro team by an evenly divided Senate.

A typical recovery from a kidney transplant is three to eight weeks.