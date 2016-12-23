Former CT college leader Meotti lands West Coast gig

Michael Meotti, a former higher education leader in Connecticut who resigned in 2012 amid a furor over large pay raises for his subordinates, has landed a new job in Washington state.

Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday appointed Meotti the executive director of the Washington Student Achievement Council, an advisory panel that aims to coordinate the state’s higher-education system with workforce and educational needs.

“Washington is well positioned to be a national leader in demonstrating the essential contribution that higher education programs provide to both individual and community success. I’m honored to be a part of the state’s team in realizing these important goals,” Meotti said in a press release announcing his appointment.

Meotti riled the education community in Connecticut by pushing through an unpopular merger of the four Connecticut state universities and the 12 state community colleges to form the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system.

Over the last several years, Meotti has been a consultant for higher education issues. Before that he was a state senator, commissioner of the Department of Higher Education and leader of the Board of Regents for Higher Education, which oversees the CSCU system.

He resigned his post at CSCU after details of double-digit percentage pay raises to his inner circle emerged.