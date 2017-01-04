The CT Mirror - To inform and engage one Connecticut The CT Mirror (https://ctmirror.org/2017/01/04/photo-gallery-snapshots-of-opening-day-at-the-capitol/) PHOTO GALLERY: Snapshots of opening day at the Capitol Tweet www.CtMirror.org permalink Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, left, shakes hands with State Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano. With them, from left, are new House speaker joe Aresimowicz, Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman. Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CTMirror.org permalink State Treasurer Denise Nappier Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CTMirror.org permalink Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff welcomes the governor for the state of the state address. Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CTMirror.org permalink Senatre President Pro Tem Martin Looney and Senate Republican leader Len Fasano Arielle Levin Becker / CTMirror.org permalink Sen. George Logan of Ansonia, looks up at people in the Senate gallery. Logan is one of four new Republican senators. Arielle Levin Becker / CTMirror.org permalink Senate Republican President Pro Tem Len Fasano of North Haven and Sen. Art Linares of Westbrook Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CTMirror.org permalink The floor of the House shortly after Joe Aresimowicz was sworn in as speaker. Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CTMirror.org permalink House Republican leader Themis Klarides joins in the Pledge of Allegiance as the House opens its session.

Republican state Rep. Tom Delnicki, former mayor of South Windsor.

Sen. Eric Coleman signs a resignation as Secretary of the State Denise Merrill watches.

Rep. Matt Ritter, the new House majority leader, addresses the chamber.

Outgoing Speaker Brendan Sharkey at the House podium for the last time.

New Speaker Joe Aresimowicz takes the podium in the House.

East Hartford Democratic Rep. Jason Rojas

Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney enters the Senate chamber on opening day of the 2017 legislative session, weeks after receiving a kidney transplant. Among those greeting him was Cathy Cook, a former Republican state Senator.

Rep. Doug McCrory takes time to read the paper before the governor's speech.

In the front row, Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell, Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz and the Executive Director of Connecticut Voices for Children Ellen Shemitz.

Sen. Ted kennedy Jr., Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney and Sen. Gary Winfield, all Democrats, at the opening session of the Senate.

Sen. Marilyn Moore

Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney takes the oath of office from Superior Court Judge Brian T. Fischer, a longtime friend who recently donated a kidney to Looney.Between them is Looney's wife, Ellen, as Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman looks on.

Sen. Craig Miner of Litchfield.

Sen. Mae Flexer arrives for opening day of the 2017 session with her father.

New state Rep. Derek Slap of West Hartford, a former chief of staff to the Democratic Senate caucus.

Gov. Malloy gives his State of the State address.

