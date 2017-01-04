Arielle Levin Becker / CTMirror.org permalink
Sen. George Logan of Ansonia, looks up at people in the Senate gallery. Logan is one of four new Republican senators.
The CT Mirror (https://ctmirror.org/2017/01/04/photo-gallery-snapshots-of-opening-day-at-the-capitol/)
Senate Republican President Pro Tem Len Fasano of North Haven and Sen. Art Linares of Westbrook
The floor of the House shortly after Joe Aresimowicz was sworn in as speaker.
House Republican leader Themis Klarides joins in the Pledge of Allegiance as the House opens its session.
Republican state Rep. Tom Delnicki, former mayor of South Windsor.
Sen. Eric Coleman signs a resignation as Secretary of the State Denise Merrill watches.
Rep. Matt Ritter, the new House majority leader, addresses the chamber.
Outgoing Speaker Brendan Sharkey at the House podium for the last time.
New Speaker Joe Aresimowicz takes the podium in the House.
East Hartford Democratic Rep. Jason Rojas
Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney enters the Senate chamber on opening day of the 2017 legislative session, weeks after receiving a kidney transplant. Among those greeting him was Cathy Cook, a former Republican state Senator.
Rep. Doug McCrory takes time to read the paper before the governor's speech.
In the front row, Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell, Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz and the Executive Director of Connecticut Voices for Children Ellen Shemitz.
Sen. Ted kennedy Jr., Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney and Sen. Gary Winfield, all Democrats, at the opening session of the Senate.
Sen. Marilyn Moore
Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney takes the oath of office from Superior Court Judge Brian T. Fischer, a longtime friend who recently donated a kidney to Looney.Between them is Looney's wife, Ellen, as Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman looks on.
Sen. Craig Miner of Litchfield.
Sen. Mae Flexer arrives for opening day of the 2017 session with her father.
New state Rep. Derek Slap of West Hartford, a former chief of staff to the Democratic Senate caucus.
Gov. Malloy gives his State of the State address.