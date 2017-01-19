McCrory wins Democratic nomination for Coleman’s seat

Democratic delegates in the 2nd Senatorial District voted Thursday night for Rep. Douglas McCrory, D-Hartford, over Joseph M. Suggs Jr. of Bloomfield for the nomination to succeed state Sen. Eric Coleman, D-Bloomfield, a Democratic spokesman said.

Winning the Democratic nomination in the district, which covers the North End of Hartford and most of Bloomfield and Windsor, usually is tantamount to election in the overwhelmingly Democratic district.

Coleman and Rob Kane, a Republican of Watertown, resigned simultaneously minutes before the opening of the 2017 session, a deal that maintained the balance of power in the evenly divided Senate. Coleman is seeking a judicial appointment; Kane is the nominee to become the Republican state auditor.

Rep. Eric Berthel, R-Watertown, won the Republican nomination without opposition to succeed Kane in the overwhelmingly 32nd Senate District of Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Oxford, Roxbury, Southbury, Washington, Watertown and Woodbury, plus portions of Middlebury and Seymour.

The special election for those seats is Feb. 28.