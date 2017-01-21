The protests in pictures: Marching in CT and the nation’s capital

Kyle Constable / CTMirror.org permalink
Hartford: Liz Vitale, left, and Margaux Hayes
The CT Mirror (https://ctmirror.org/2017/01/21/protest-in-pink-photos-of-womens-march-in-hartford/)
Hartford: Liz Vitale, left, and Margaux Hayes
Hartford: Gov. Dannel P. Malloy speaks at the Hartford rally.
Hartford: Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and his wife, Cathy.
Hartford: Lily Lopes, 4, photographs the crowd from atop her father, state Rep. Rick Lopes of New Britain.
Hartford: A marcher holds her sign high.
Hartford: A warning
Hartford: The crowd in the shadow of the state Capitol
Hartford: State Sen. Beth Bye, D-West Hartford
Hartford: The north front of the state Capitol
Hartford: Sharlene Kerelejza, lead organizer of the Women's March in Hartford
Washington: Ellen Siuta and Paula O'Brien from Farmington traveled to Washington
Washington: Part of the crowd
Washington: A number of marchers took a creative approach to their message.
Washington: Mickey Kavanaugh and Henry Berliner of New Haven
Washington: A marcher from Maine
Washington: Su Murdock of New Fairfield on the national mall
Washington: Marta Ylane of Westport
Washington
Washington
Stamford: A portion of the crowd
Stamford: A marcher's sign
New York City: Protesters on 5th Avenue