Connecticut supports challenge of Trump’s immigration order

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen joined his counterparts in 15 states Monday in filing an amicus brief in support of Washington state’s lawsuit challenging President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The 22-page brief is meant to give the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit a sense of how the Trump administration set off waves of uncertainty and chaos that rippled across the U.S., disrupting trade and academia at a potential cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.

“In Illinois alone, for example, 22.1% of entrepreneurs are foreign-born, and immigrant- and refugee-owned businesses employ more than 281,000 people,” the attorneys general wrote. “The Executive Order will create broad harm because it hampers the movement of people and ideas from the affected countries into our States.”

New York and every New England state but New Hampshire are among the 16 states supporting Washington and a similar challenge by Minnesota. The two states were best positioned to lead the legal challenge as border states with international airports that are major entry points into the United States, Jepsen said.

“The effects are more direct,” Jepsen said.

Several judges around the country issued orders temporarily blocking Trump’s order, but the focus has been on U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle. His order was the broadest, and the 9th Circuit appeals court in San Franciso refused Saturday to stay Robart’s restraining order.

The appeals court set a deadline of Monday afternoon for briefs, with expedited decision expected. The matter is likely to end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the amicus brief, the attorneys general asserted that Washington and Minnesota were injured by the immigration order and therefore have legal standing to challenge it in court.