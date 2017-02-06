Malloy to address Democrats planning strategy in Baltimore

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Washington – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will be among the speakers when Democrats gather in Baltimore later this week to plan strategy in the time of Trump.

As head of the Democratic Governors Association, Malloy will address the Democratic National Committee’s “Future Forum” as the party that saw its clout shrink in the election regroups this week in the Maryland city.

The lineup at the DNC meeting Saturday also will feature DNC Chair Donna Brazile, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, Baltimore Rep. Elijah Cummings, and Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. Also featured will be a “State of the Region” presentation by Amy Walter, national editor of the Cook Political Report.

The DNC meeting will be held on the heels of a three-day retreat in Baltimore by Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives, whose goal is also to plan strategy after the GOP made gains in the House, Senate, governor’s mansions, state assemblies and captured the White House.

The theme of the House Democrats’ conference is “Fighting for All Americans.”

“House Democrats are intensely engaged in their opposition to President Donald Trump and the disastrous policies coming from the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans,” a Democratic aide said.