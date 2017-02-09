Malloy: ‘The world is upside down in Trump world’

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Thursday that President Trump’s claim that Sen. Richard Blumenthal misrepresented Judge Neil Gorsuch’s discomfort at Trump’s attacks on the judiciary was the latest evidence “the world is upside down in Trump world.”

The president dredged up Blumenthal’s false statements about service in Vietnam to attack the senator’s credibility, accusing him of misrepresenting Gorsuch. But, based on statements by a Gorsuch spokesman and others, it was the president who made the misrepresentations about his nominee to the Supreme Court.

“For God sakes, somebody take his phone away. He’s creating national and international problems — and maybe even some in retail,” Malloy said, the latter a wry reference to Trump’s criticism of Nordstrom for dropping his daughter’s fashion line. “It makes him look small. It’s starting to make him look unhinged. That’s not good for us as a nation. Take his phone away.”