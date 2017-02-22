Teacher pensions: How Connecticut compares

Connecticut’s public school teachers have to wait longer than educators in nearly every other state to qualify for life-long pension payments and are in the middle of the pack for the cost of benefits being promised to retirees, according to a recent survey.

But, Connecticut has the 11th worst-funded teachers’ pension system in the country, largely because state leaders did not save enough over many years to pay for future benefits being promised to teachers. The teachers’ pension fund is more than $10 billion underfunded.

This data, released by the National Council on Teacher Quality this week, comes as Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposes having municipalities begin picking up one-third of the pension costs.

Connecticut educators are eligible for retirement benefits typically starting at age 57, which puts the state in the middle of the age other states require of their employees.

Teachers must work 10 years and contribute 7.3 percent of their salaries to receive the life-long pension and health benefits, which puts Connecticut in the middle of other states’ requirements.

Read the entire report here.