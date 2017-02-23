Norwegian discount airline to fly from Bradley to Edinburgh

Norwegian Air

Norwegian, a discount airline, announced Thursday it is establishing limited transatlantic service from Bradley International Airport to Scotland as it expands in the Northeast, basing aircraft and crews at T.F. Green Airport in Providence and Stewart International Airport in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is holding a press conference at Bradley at 1:45 p.m.

Norwegian will introduce the service from the three airports with $65 one-way fares this summer. The airline says it will establish bases for its pilots and cabin crew to support two Boeing 737-MAX aircraft at T.F. Green and Stewart, but not Bradley.

The direct service from Bradley is to Edinburgh. The airline will also offer flights to Ireland from the other two airports. Aer Lingus began daily fights to Dublin from Bradley last year, when it also expanded service from Newark.