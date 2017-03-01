Unofficial results by town in the special elections

Hungry for numbers in the three special elections Tuesday?

The secretary of the state’s office just released unofficial results showing Douglas McCrory won the 2nd Senate with 72 percent, Eric Berthel won the 32nd Senate with 54 percent and Dorinda Borer won the 115th House with 61 percent.

Greg Cava and Borer were cross-endorsed by the Working Families Party. Daniel Lynch was a petitioning candidate.

2nd Senate District Douglas McCrory (D) 72% Michael W. McDonald (R) 25% Charles Jackson (Write-In ) Aaron Romano (Write-In) 3% Hartford 2615 171 Bloomfield 1983 396 1 189 Windsor 2436 1834 2 121 Total 7034 2401 3 310

32nd Senate District Greg Cava (D) 44% (combined) Eric Berthel (R) 54% Greg Cava (WF) Daniel Lynch (P.C.) 2% Oxford 736 1348 38 30 Roxbury 406 359 9 6 Seymour 801 811 36 30 Washington 611 296 27 14 Watertown 1195 2806 67 75 Woodbury 1149 1208 32 44 Middlebury 409 541 26 30 Southbury 2056 1973 59 108 Bethlehem 398 549 11 15 Bridgewater 239 256 6 13 Total 8000 10147 311 365

115th House District Dorinda Borer (D) 61% combined Edward R. Granfield (R) 39% Dorinda Borer (WF) West Haven 1639 1093 94