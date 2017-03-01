Unofficial results by town in the special elections

Hungry for numbers in the three special elections Tuesday?

The secretary of the state’s office just released unofficial results showing Douglas McCrory won the 2nd Senate with 72 percent, Eric Berthel won the 32nd Senate with 54 percent and Dorinda Borer won the 115th House with 61 percent.

Greg Cava and Borer were cross-endorsed by the Working Families Party. Daniel Lynch was a petitioning candidate.

2nd Senate District Douglas McCrory (D) 72% Michael W. McDonald (R) 25% Charles Jackson (Write-In ) Aaron Romano (Write-In) 3%
Hartford 2615 171
Bloomfield 1983 396 1 189
Windsor 2436 1834 2 121
Total 7034 2401 3 310

32nd Senate District Greg Cava (D) 44% (combined) Eric Berthel (R) 54% Greg Cava (WF) Daniel Lynch (P.C.) 2%
Oxford 736 1348 38 30
Roxbury 406 359 9 6
Seymour 801 811 36 30
Washington 611 296 27 14
Watertown 1195 2806 67 75
Woodbury 1149 1208 32 44
Middlebury 409 541 26 30
Southbury 2056 1973 59 108
Bethlehem 398 549 11 15
Bridgewater 239 256 6 13
 Total 8000 10147 311 365

115th House District Dorinda Borer (D) 61% combined Edward R. Granfield (R) 39% Dorinda Borer (WF)
West Haven 1639 1093 94

Town Registered Voters Number who Voted Turnout Percentage
Senate District 2
Bloomfield 11719 2588
Hartford 22956 3023
Windsor 19568 4409
Total 54243 10020 18%
Senate District 32
Bethlehem 2767 954
Bridgewater 1347 524
Middlebury 3675 1037
Oxford 9049 2153
Roxbury 1853 783
Seymour 8408 1679
Southbury 14326 4198
Washington 2602 999
Watertown 15725 4143
Woodbury 7488 2430
Total 67240 18900 28%
State House District 115
West Haven 11983 2766 23%
Statewide Total 133466 31686 24%

