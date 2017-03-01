Unofficial results by town in the special elections
Hungry for numbers in the three special elections Tuesday?
The secretary of the state’s office just released unofficial results showing Douglas McCrory won the 2nd Senate with 72 percent, Eric Berthel won the 32nd Senate with 54 percent and Dorinda Borer won the 115th House with 61 percent.
Greg Cava and Borer were cross-endorsed by the Working Families Party. Daniel Lynch was a petitioning candidate.
|Hartford
|2615
|171
|
|
|Bloomfield
|1983
|396
|1
|189
|Windsor
|2436
|1834
|2
|121
|Total
|7034
|2401
|3
|310
|
|
|
|
|
|Oxford
|736
|1348
|38
|30
|Roxbury
|406
|359
|9
|6
|Seymour
|801
|811
|36
|30
|Washington
|611
|296
|27
|14
|Watertown
|1195
|2806
|67
|75
|Woodbury
|1149
|1208
|32
|44
|Middlebury
|409
|541
|26
|30
|Southbury
|2056
|1973
|59
|108
|Bethlehem
|398
|549
|11
|15
|Bridgewater
|239
|256
|6
|13
| Total
|8000
|10147
|311
|365
|Senate District 2
|
|
|
|Bloomfield
|11719
|2588
|
|Hartford
|22956
|3023
|
|Windsor
|19568
|4409
|
|Total
|54243
|10020
|18%
|
|
|
|
|Senate District 32
|
|
|
|Bethlehem
|2767
|954
|
|Bridgewater
|1347
|524
|
|Middlebury
|3675
|1037
|
|Oxford
|9049
|2153
|
|Roxbury
|1853
|783
|
|Seymour
|8408
|1679
|
|Southbury
|14326
|4198
|
|Washington
|2602
|999
|
|Watertown
|15725
|4143
|
|Woodbury
|7488
|2430
|
|Total
|67240
|18900
|28%
|
|
|
|
|State House District 115
|
|
|
|West Haven
|11983
|2766
|23%
|
|
|
|
|Statewide Total
|133466
|31686
|24%