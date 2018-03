Democrat Richard Blumenthal has a five-percentage point lead over Republican Linda McMahon in their U.S. Senate race, according a Rasmussen Reports poll out today.

Rasmussen has Blumenthal leading 50 percent to 45 percent, the tightest margin in their surveys.

Quinnipiac University will post its new Senate poll tomorrow. In a Quinnipiac poll of likely voters two weeks ago, Blumenthal led by 6 points.