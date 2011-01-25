Murphy up in his own poll; Simmons ahead of McMahon

As with every early poll, particularly those released by campaigns, take this one with a grain of salt.

But U.S. Rep. Chris Murphy, D-5th District, released a poll today that shows him leading Susan Bysiewicz for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate and leading two potential Republican candidats, Linda McMahon and Rob Simmons.

His internal poll has him up 40 to 31 percent over Bysiewicz, 54 to 35 percent over McMahon and 46 to 34 percent over Simmons.

The full poll can be viewed here.

His campaign manager, Ken Curran, is not overselling the poll. In fact, he, too, is a member of “grain-of-salt” school of early polls.

“You have to take early polls with a grain of salt, but this level of support for Chris’ candidacy nearly two years out from the election is incredibly encouraging,” Curran said.

Simmons may say the same thing, given that he polls ahead of McMahon.