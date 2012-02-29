Witnesses presented data, charts and white papers Tuesday about the impact of a proposal that could give Connecticut the nation’s highest minimum wage, but the fate of the bill rests on a three-way conversation that hasn’t happened yet. House Speaker Christopher G. Donovan, the sponsor of the politically charged bill, has yet to open negotiations with two fellow Democrats: a publicly reticent Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Senate President Pro Tem Donald E. Williams Jr.

“At some point, there will be a meeting, and a decision on this will be made,” said Rep. Joseph Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, a deputy speaker. House Speaker Christopher G. Donovan

Malloy and Williams are openly skeptical about raising the minimum wage a year after the legislature approved two key benefits for low-wage workers: an earned-income tax credit and the first-in-the-nation state mandate for paid sick days. But the minimum wage is Donovan’s marquee issue in his last year as speaker, a session that he hopes will be a springboard to his winning a Democratic primary for Congress in the 5th District in August. Malloy could use a friend in the speaker’s office as he tries to win passage of what he hopes will be his signature achievement for 2012: education reforms that include limits on tenure, a decidedly unwelcome election-year issue for many Democrats. Continue Reading →

