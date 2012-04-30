Despite vowing during the campaign not to use the state’s credit card to cover its operating costs, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced late Monday he would divert more than $220 million dedicated last year to pay off debt to close a growing deficit in the current budget. And a new report showing plunging tax revenues opened a huge projected deficit in Malloy’s budget plan for next fiscal year, jeopardizing new initiatives for school districts and nonprofit social services that the governor unveiled just three months ago. That’s because fiscal analysts for the executive and legislative branches agreed Monday to downgrade revenue expectations by nearly $150 million this fiscal year, $234 million in the year that begins July 1 and by more than $310 million in 2013-14. The latter drop is huge, given that Malloy’s own numbers back in February showed his new budget plan headed for a $424 million deficit in 2013-14. If the true gap in the Democratic governor’s proposal tops $700 million 14 months from now, Republican legislative leaders warned Monday that another state tax debate is on tap for next spring. Continue Reading →

