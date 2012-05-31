“I want to commend the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI for their diligence in the investigation and the speed in which they’ve taken action. Law enforcement is in many ways the first and last line of defense for our taxpayers, and when an announcement like this happens, we should all be grateful for their work. “These allegations are despicable. While I am encouraged that the Speaker is cooperating with the investigation, his position requires that he give our residents a full explanation of what he knows. “Allegations like this not only damage a campaign or a candidate, they also undermine citizen’s belief in their government’s ability to carry out its responsibilities.”

— Gov. Dannel P. Malloy

“These allegations against Mr. Donovan’s campaign staff are very serious and we are sure the FBI will investigate this matter thoroughly. Our campaign does not wish to inflame any issues surrounding the investigation.” — Dan Roberti, a Democratic candidate for Congress

"I am and every other citizen of Connecticut should be deeply troubled by the serious and unsettling allegations revealed today in connection with the arrest of Robert Braddock Jr. Speaker Donovan owes it to all in our state to make himself available promptly to fully answer all questions relating to his involvement in the alleged criminal activity.

