Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority had some good news for Stamford-New York commuters on Wednesday: Metro-North will resume service between Stamford and Manhattan on the New Haven Line starting Thursday at 4:43 a.m. About half of New Haven line commuters shuttle between the cities on a daily basis.Service will be free for Thursday and Friday.The restoration of service has come more quickly than many expected, given the tremendous number of trees down on the New Haven line and destruction of catenary wires — overhead lines that transmit electrical energy to the trains. The wires were already in need of extensive repair before the storm hit. Trees and wires down at the New Canaan Metro-North station (photo courtesy of Metropolitan Transportation Authority) But Metro-North still doesn’t know when service might be restored for stations north of Stamford, or for the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury branch lines.“We have not had time to focus on [the branch lines] yet,” Metro-North spokeswoman Marjorie Anders said Wednesday afternoon. The Waterbury and Danbury branches are in “pretty good shape,” she said, but the New Canaan branch line took a much harder hit.“We took one look at New Canaan and said we can’t do this first,’ ” Anders said. Metro-North might look into providing temporary bus service for those commuters. Both Anders and Malloy said they expect at least limited service on all of New Haven’s main line to be restored before the weekend.For Connecticut commuters coming from anywhere north of Stamford, options for getting into New York City are few and far between. Continue Reading →

