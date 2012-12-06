General Assembly returns Dec. 19 for special session on deficit

The General Assembly has tentatively scheduled a special session for Dec. 19 to vote on a deficit mitigation plan now being prepared by the administration of Gov Dannel P. Malloy in consultation with legislative leaders.

House members have been told to plan on a sesssion on the 19th, while the Senate leadership is telling members to set aside the 19th and 20th.

The Malloy administration, which recently ordered $123 million in cuts, needs to trim a total of about $415 million from the current-year budget, according to the state comptroller’s office.

Roy Occhiogrosso, the governor’s senior adviser, said the administration is talking to leaders of the Democratic majority and Republican minority about additional cuts, gauging if a bipartisan plan is possible.

“If they are going into session on the 19th, there definitely will be a plan,” he said. “The only question is whether it will be bipartisan.”