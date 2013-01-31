By: Georgia Lobb

Photo courtesy Fairfield Patch

In a battle to keep operating costs down, keep transit running on time, and to keep customers happy, public transportation employees have their hands full this winter. If you’ve waited for a train, bus, airplane, or subway recently you know it’s not a mystery that cold weather has a direct relationship with the way public transportation works. Severe weather has it’s consequences- and this winter commuters have seen that play out in the form of delays caused by mechanical issues, electrical snafus, and damaged infrastructure such as cracked train tracks. Arthur L Handman of the Greater Hartford Transit District in Hartford, CT explains that “over the past five years or so years, the meteorological and public transit communities have made a concerted effort to document the intuitive thesis that there are real direct and indirect relationships between weather and the operations, maintenance and utilization of public transit systems of all types.”

Cities with public transportation have all recognized the fact that severe weather will inevitably affect the way their transit will function this season. But what are they doing to remedy that? Continue Reading →

Filed under: