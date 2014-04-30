Monthly Archives: April 2014

DGA wants Malloy cleared as rainmaker before Greenwich event

The Democratic Governors Association is pressing a federal judge to essentially bless Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s role as a fundraiser for the group before he hosts a policy conference in Greenwich next month that is “a significant revenue generator for DGA.” Continue Reading →

The Basics: Improving services for sexually assaulted college students

The state Senate has given final approval to a bill that imposes requirements on how public and private colleges must respond to students who have been sexually assaulted, and what services must be provided to them. “There has been much disarray in the process in the past,” said Sen. Steve Cassano, Democratic chairman of the Higher Education Committee. “This bill is only a first step.”

The bill’s passage follows the filing of a lawsuit  against The University of Connecticut last fall by a group of students who said school officials had been “deliberately indifferent” when they sought help. It also comes on the same day that The White House released recommendations and a few promises on what will change so students get the services they need. “Colleges and universities need to face the facts about sexual assault,” Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement when releasing the recommendations. Continue Reading →

Business groups question Malloy health reform funding plan

This is a photo of Mark Schaefer, who is leading the state-level health reform effort known as the state innovation model.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wants health plans to pay for the hiring of nine staffers to develop a state-level health reform plan. Business groups say it’s an unfair burden, and at least one says it might not be legal. Continue Reading →

Federal report: CT has among largest achievement gaps in graduation rates

By: |

More minority and white students in Connecticut’s public schools are graduating high school on time, according to a report released Monday by the U.S. Department of Education’s research arm. But Connecticut still has among the largest achievement gaps in the nation when it comes to which students graduate high school in four years. Continue Reading →

