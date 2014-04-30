Four of Connecticut’s Republican gubernatorial contenders indicated Wednesday they would ask unionized state employees to grant concessions in 2015 – for the third time in seven years – to help balance the budget. Continue Reading →
Monthly Archives: April 2014
DGA wants Malloy cleared as rainmaker before Greenwich event
The Democratic Governors Association is pressing a federal judge to essentially bless Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's role as a fundraiser for the group before he hosts a policy conference in Greenwich next month that is "a significant revenue generator for DGA."
Not this year: Legislation to allow college athletes to unionize
With one week left in the legislative session, state Rep. Patricia Dillon said Wednesday that she will not be proposing legislation this year that would college athletes to form unions.
Tax receipts plunge, next CT budget $300M in deficit
Plummeting tax receipts have ripped a nearly $300 million hole in the next state budget, leaving legislators and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy just one week to fix it, according to a new report Wednesday from fiscal analysts.
Despite CT lawmakers’ support, minimum wage bill falters in Senate
Washington — Senate Democrats Wednesday failed to move forward on a bill that would boost the federal minimum wage, likely killing the effort in Congress.
The bill failed on a 54-44 vote. Sixty votes were needed.
Op-ed: Finding tax revenue that isn’t spelled k-e-n-o
Collective tax expenditures, or revenue we have chosen to forgo, were estimated by the legislature's Office of Fiscal Analysis for fiscal year 2013 to be $6.769 billion.
Economists: Deceptive market, sequestration, scuttled Malloy surplus
A deceptive stock market, weak job growth and federal sequestration combined to turn Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budgetary oasis into a mirage, according to several leading Connecticut economists.
House OKs nursing home transparency, despite GOP talkfest
A sharply divided House of Representatives voted Tuesday night for new financial reporting rules on nursing homes that were proposed by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy at the request of a union ally, SEIU 1199 New England.
The Basics: Improving services for sexually assaulted college students
The state Senate has given final approval to a bill that imposes requirements on how public and private colleges must respond to students who have been sexually assaulted, and what services must be provided to them. "There has been much disarray in the process in the past," said Sen. Steve Cassano, Democratic chairman of the Higher Education Committee. "This bill is only a first step."
The bill's passage follows the filing of a lawsuit against The University of Connecticut last fall by a group of students who said school officials had been "deliberately indifferent" when they sought help. It also comes on the same day that The White House released recommendations and a few promises on what will change so students get the services they need. "Colleges and universities need to face the facts about sexual assault," Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement when releasing the recommendations.
CT Senate passes consumer protections, but advocates balk
The Connecticut Senate unanimously passed consumer protections for electric customers Tuesday that advocacy groups say are inadequate and should be strengthened once the bill comes before the House of Representatives.
CT lawmakers join war on heroin, painkillers
Washington – Washington has turned its attention to the epidemic of heroin addiction and overdose deaths – including more than 250 in Connecticut last year, but there's a limit to what the federal government and Congress can do, especially in times of tight budget constraints.
CT measles cases: 3 in past decade, 3 more in 2014
Connecticut has had three confirmed cases of measles this year — the same number of cases as in the previous 10 years combined, according to public health officials.
Business groups question Malloy health reform funding plan
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wants health plans to pay for the hiring of nine staffers to develop a state-level health reform plan. Business groups say it's an unfair burden, and at least one says it might not be legal.
Connecticut prisons boost intelligence gathering
Connecticut's top jailer has doubled his intelligence squad — and he's just gotten started. The squad is reviewing phone calls and collecting other information at each of the state's corrections facilities.
Federal report: CT has among largest achievement gaps in graduation rates
More minority and white students in Connecticut's public schools are graduating high school on time, according to a report released Monday by the U.S. Department of Education's research arm. But Connecticut still has among the largest achievement gaps in the nation when it comes to which students graduate high school in four years.