Malloy, Cafero displeased with pension gaffe explanation

By: |

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Friday he’s not satisfied with one agency’s explanation about how it failed for five years to deliver – or even attempt to contact – a teacher’s pension beneficiary owed almost $200,000. And the top Republican in the House of Representatives said it might be time for an independent review of the state Teachers’ Retirement Board.
Esty, other gun control proponents, shift focus to mentally ill

By: |

WASHINGTON – After a shooting and stabbing rampage by a troubled California college student that left six dead last week, Rep. Elizabeth Esty and other gun control supporters are focusing on legislation that would strengthen a ban on gun sales to the mentally ill. Continue Reading →

Regents opt to disappoint, not appoint, Sen. Donald Williams

By: |

An unusually high-profile search for a new Quinebaug Valley Community College president ended Friday with the selection of Carlee Drummer, an Illinois community college administrator, over the top leader of the Connecticut Senate, Donald E. Williams Jr. New leaders also were named for Asnuntuck and Three Rivers. Continue Reading →

Connecticut colleges receive millions from the Pentagon

By: |

WASHINGTON – Connecticut colleges have been increasingly benefiting from money from the Pentagon over the last few years, winning millions in contracts from the U.S. armed forces to conduct research on a wide range of products used in national defense — from sensors that track the health of soldiers to instruments that detect matter in outer space. Continue Reading →

CT never looked for teacher’s pension beneficiary owed $192K

By: |

The state hasn’t looked for five years for a teacher’s pension beneficiary owed $192,000, the state auditors reported Thursday. In a letter to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, Auditors Robert M. Ward and John C. Geragosian also wrote they fear other beneficiaries have not received funds because of one agency’s longstanding failure to collect sufficient contact information.
Access Health CT’s storefronts closing for regular business this summer

By: |

Access Health CT’s storefront enrollment centers in New Britain and New Haven will close for day-to-day business this summer and reopen in the fall, according to the state’s health insurance exchange. The two storefronts will host educational sessions about health care reform during the summer. Continue Reading →

