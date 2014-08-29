Monthly Archives: August 2014

Esty will use record, incumbency to ward off Greenberg’s challenge

WASHINGTON — Besides high-profile appearances with top members of her party, Rep. Elizabeth Esty is benefitting from perks and political lessons she’s learned on Capitol Hill to face off against Litchfield businessman and Republican Mark Greenberg. Continue Reading →

State universities have mixed results with enrollment targets

New academic initiatives yielded mixed enrollment results for Connecticut’s public colleges and universities, according to preliminary numbers. The University of Connecticut hit an enrollment benchmark for this fall, but the state’s merged public college system did not grow as much as hoped. Continue Reading →

Against a vulnerable incumbent, Foley is a cautious challenger

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is expected to use Republican Tom Foley’s aversion to policy details against him in their first debate tonight, but the GOP challenger is betting that voters want to hear his vision for the future, not read turn-by-turn directions on how he intends to get there. It is a calculated risk. Continue Reading →

