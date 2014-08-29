Former state Rep. Jonathan Pelto’s bid to petition onto the gubernatorial ballot officially came to a close Friday with a final report showing he’d obtained only 58 percent of the voter signatures necessary to qualify. Continue Reading →
CT GOP says Lewinsky affair makes Clinton visit a ‘risky move’
Bill Clinton is one of the most popular Democratic speakers, but the Republican state party says that bringing him to New Haven next week for a fundraiser and rally is a “risky move” for the re-election campaign of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. Continue Reading →
CCDL endorses Tom Foley, most of GOP ticket
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League, a gun owners’ group whose membership blossomed in opposition to the post-Newtown gun controls, today endorsed Republican Tom Foley for governor, snubbing one of its activists, petitioning candidate Joe Visconti. Continue Reading →
On third try, Greenberg finally embraced by GOP
WASHINGTON – It’s a good bet the many pups he’s rescued are no more dogged than Mark Greenberg in his pursuit of a seat in Congress. After two failed attempts to represent the 5th District, he is trying again with new, national support. Continue Reading →
Former CT lawmaker asks Obama to speed legal immigration
WASHINGTON – Former Democratic Rep. Bruce Morrison, who once represented a New Haven-based district in Congress, has jumped smack into the center of a massive lobbying effort aimed at persuading President Obama to make wide changes in immigration law. Continue Reading →
Bill Clinton to headline fundraising rally in New Haven
Bill Clinton, who helped close out the 2010 campaign for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, is coming to New Haven for what Democrats are billing as a $50-a-ticket rally at the Omni Hotel at noon Tuesday. Continue Reading →
Esty will use record, incumbency to ward off Greenberg’s challenge
WASHINGTON — Besides high-profile appearances with top members of her party, Rep. Elizabeth Esty is benefitting from perks and political lessons she’s learned on Capitol Hill to face off against Litchfield businessman and Republican Mark Greenberg. Continue Reading →
Op-Ed: Those who ‘opt out’ of state care pose a particular challenge for DCF
With improvements to the health of the child welfare system under Gov. Malloy’s Administration — and more children in alternative settings to state care — comes the challenge to improve outcomes for the teenagers who make up an increasing share of those who remain in the system. Continue Reading →
State universities have mixed results with enrollment targets
New academic initiatives yielded mixed enrollment results for Connecticut’s public colleges and universities, according to preliminary numbers. The University of Connecticut hit an enrollment benchmark for this fall, but the state’s merged public college system did not grow as much as hoped. Continue Reading →
In first debate, Malloy apologizes to teachers, needles Foley
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Tom Foley spent a fast-paced hour in their first debate Wednesday night straining to make the race for governor turn on questions of each other’s records, Malloy’s as governor and Foley’s as a businessman. Continue Reading →
Murphy warns of ‘slippery slope’ in Syria
WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said President Obama does not have the authority to wage a military operation against Islamic militants known as ISIS in Syria who beheaded an American journalist and are trying to destabilize the Iraqi government. Continue Reading →
CT-N to carry Malloy-Foley debate live
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, the first-term Democrat, and Republican Tom Foley are scheduled to debate Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Norwich Free Academy, but tickets for the event are gone and there is no live television coverage. Continue Reading →
Access Health CT’s IT chief to lead agency as interim boss
Jim Wadleigh, the top information technology official at Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, will lead the agency on an interim basis after chief executive Kevin Counihan leaves for a top federal job next week. Continue Reading →
Foley, Malloy fight to write the history of the Bibb Co.
Eighteen years after its bankruptcy and four years after its introduction to Connecticut voters in series of political ads, the defunct Bibb Co. of Bibb City, Ga., continues to haunt the political ambitions of its former owner, Tom Foley of Greenwich, Conn. Continue Reading →
Against a vulnerable incumbent, Foley is a cautious challenger
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is expected to use Republican Tom Foley’s aversion to policy details against him in their first debate tonight, but the GOP challenger is betting that voters want to hear his vision for the future, not read turn-by-turn directions on how he intends to get there. It is a calculated risk. Continue Reading →