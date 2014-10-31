The University of Connecticut’s chief fundraising arm is on a roll, and many more students will get help paying for college as a result.

“Hundreds of additional students will be supported,” said Josh Newton, the president of the UConn Foundation. The foundation raised $81.1 million in donations in the 2013-2014 fiscal year, a $17.5 million boost, 0r 27.5 percent, over the previous fiscal year. It is “the highest level of giving to the University in the 50-year history of the UConn Foundation,” says the organization’s annual report. The momentum has continued into this school year. “It has been a strong first quarter,” the foundation informed UConn’s Board of Trustees Wednesday. The foundation has raised $8.4 million more so far this fiscal year than at the same time last year. Continue Reading →