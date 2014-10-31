The teachers’ pension fund – which has been one of the state’s fastest growing expenses in recent years – will not cost the state quite as much next year. Independent financial experts informed the state this week that its required contribution for the upcoming fiscal year will decrease by $8.5 million. It’s the first time the state’s required contribution will decrease since Connecticut borrowed $2 billion in 2008 to help shore up the troubled fund and promised investors it would contribute annually the full amount recommended by analysts. State lawmakers in recent years have been forced to make large contributions to compensate for the hit the fund took during the recession. For example, last fiscal year the state was required to contribute $948.5 million, a 20 percent increase over the previous year. Continue Reading →
Op-Ed: Pfizer Inc. is active, vital, taxpaying part of Eastern Connecticut
Pfizer Inc. remains an important, vibrant, active, taxpaying part of the Groton, southeastern Connecticut, and Connecticut landscape. Continue Reading →
Nonpartisan analysts tracking $84M in potential cost overruns in state budget
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration isn’t projecting any troubles for the current state budget, but the legislature’s nonpartisan analysts have identified almost $84 million in potential problems. The Office of Fiscal Analysis reported “deficiencies” or potential cost-overruns in five areas.
In an angry, unsettled season, Malloy stays the course
Even at 43 percent in the polls, Dannel P. Malloy says there’s little he would have done differently. And Connecticut shouldn’t expect him to change if he is re-elected Tuesday, even if 52 percent of voters do have an unfavorable opinion of him. Continue Reading →
Explore: Donations to Connecticut congressional candidates
More than $11 million has been poured into Connecticut’s congressional races. Just days from the election, explore our searchable database of who is giving to the candidates and how much they are donating. Spoiler: One part of the state far outweighs the rest. Continue Reading →
CT candidates raise more than $11 million running for Congress
Washington — Candidates running for the state’s five U.S. House of Representative seats raised more than $11 million for their campaigns, according to a Connecticut Mirror analysis of the latest Federal Elections Commission data. Continue Reading →
A-listers for Malloy: FLOTUS today, POTUS on Sunday
Connecticut’s deadlocked race for governor drew First Lady Michelle Obama to a raucous rally Thursday in New Haven, the city whose turnout next week probably will be the rock on which Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s re-election founders or succeeds. Continue Reading →
Judge dismisses GOP effort to block Democrats’ use of federal funds for Malloy campaign
A Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the state Republican Party and designed to block Connecticut Democrats from using federal campaign funds to support Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s re-election bid. Continue Reading →
Esty, Greenberg make final appeals to 5th District voters
Washington – With the 5th District seat in Congress at stake, Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty and challenger Republican Mark Greenberg are making last-minute appeals to voters help turn out their supporters and sway the undecided. Continue Reading →
CL&P rate request has become a lightning rod
Connecticut Light & Power Co. has nearly four times as many customers here as United Illuminating, the state’s other major electric utility. Yet when it comes to rake hikes – and the Connecticut politicians who care – the ratio is skewed far more heavily toward CL&P.
Op-Ed: Connecticut is enjoying a sustained recovery
The September jobs report, when combined with other data, confirms that Connecticut is now enjoying real recovery, from the doldrums of the Great Recession, and from a generation of failure to create jobs. Continue Reading →
Only debate for treasurer turns ugly fast
The only debate between the candidates for state treasurer devolved into a series of angry clashes Wednesday over the health of state pension funds and their respective ethics. Continue Reading →
UConn scholarship fundraising takes a leap
The University of Connecticut’s chief fundraising arm is on a roll, and many more students will get help paying for college as a result.
“Hundreds of additional students will be supported,” said Josh Newton, the president of the UConn Foundation. The foundation raised $81.1 million in donations in the 2013-2014 fiscal year, a $17.5 million boost, 0r 27.5 percent, over the previous fiscal year. It is “the highest level of giving to the University in the 50-year history of the UConn Foundation,” says the organization’s annual report. The momentum has continued into this school year. “It has been a strong first quarter,” the foundation informed UConn’s Board of Trustees Wednesday. The foundation has raised $8.4 million more so far this fiscal year than at the same time last year. Continue Reading →
Malloy tries to catch a favorable tide at Electric Boat
The politics of eastern Connecticut rise and fall with the economic tides on the Thames River, where Electric Boat has designed and built submarines for the U.S. Navy since the dawn of undersea warfare. And, lately, those tides have been rising. Continue Reading →
Quinnipiac poll has Malloy, Foley tied at 43 percent
Connecticut’s race for governor is going to the wire with Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Republican Tom Foley tied at 43 percent, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday. Petitioning candidate Joe Visconti was at seven percent. Continue Reading →