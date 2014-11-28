On a day when every newscast was certain to report on Black Friday shopping, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal attracted every network affiliate to a news conference with a bit of media catnip — a fresh gloss on an old warning to consumers about the sales and advertising practices at outlet malls. Continue Reading →
CSCU leader says balking faculty will eventually praise transformation plan
Gregory Gray was taken aback when faculty members of the Connecticut State College and University system rejected his “road map” for transforming the sprawling network of campuses. In a recent interview, however, he said they will come to like and accept the plan as they learn more about it and participate more in shaping the final version. Continue Reading →
Op-Ed: Buy local and keep money in the community
When you buy goods and services from local merchants and businesses, the money you spend stays in the community. Continue Reading →
Newly legalized CT immigrants eligible for Social Security, Medicare, but not other benefits
WASHINGTON – Immigrants in Connecticut who receive provisional legal status under President Obama’s new executive orders will be eligible for Social Security and Medicare, but not food stamps or health care benefits provided by AccessHealthCT. Continue Reading →
Op-Ed: Support Walmart employees in their Black Friday strike
Many employees of Walmart and other retail outlets across Connecticut will have to leave their families early to open stores at midnight for the notorious “Black Friday” holiday sales. Others will join a nationwide protest seeking better wages and benefits. Continue Reading →
Food stamp backlog could cost Connecticut federal money
Connecticut could lose up to $3.7 million in expected federal funding because of continued problems in handling food stamp cases. Continue Reading →
This just in, Malloy wins, officially
With the last amended results dribbling in Wednesday morning, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill certified the results of the 2014 election: Yes, Dannel P. Malloy is the winner. Continue Reading →
Op-Ed: Connecticut’s budget should not be balanced on backs of children
Connecticut must live within its financial constraints, but it is wrong to balance the state budget on the backs of young people who need our support to survive. Continue Reading →
Is Malloy poised to put much of the budget deficit on CT’s credit card?
Though Gov. Dannel P. Malloy insists spending cuts will be used to close this year’s $100 million budget deficit, GOP lawmakers say the Democratic governor is poised to use a rarely publicized bonding tool to effectively close much of the shortfall with borrowing. Continue Reading →
School funding trial delayed indefinitely over emails
The trial that will determine whether the state is spending enough money to provide Connecticut public school children with an adequate education has been put on hold indefinitely. The trial was set back in recent weeks after attorneys discovered 77 email chains from the leader of the coalition suing the state in which she instructed people to delete the emails. Continue Reading →
State offices to close early Wednesday because of snow
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy ordered all state offices closed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday due to a winter storm that is expected to disrupt one of the year’s heaviest days for travel — the day before Thanksgiving. Continue Reading →
Malloy says new UTC leader committed to state
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Tuesday he was untroubled by the sudden rise of Gregory J. Hayes, who infamously denounced the Connecticut business climate to Wall Street investors in 2010, as the new chief executive of the state’s largest employer, United Technologies Corp. Continue Reading →
Op-Ed: Report on Adam Lanza had so much ‘blame the mother’
The Newtown school district should have done more to counsel Adam Lanza’s mother about his disabilities. Continue Reading →
For Obamacare clients and some uninsured, tax time may get complicated
This is the first year Americans are required to have health insurance. But how will they show they’ve complied with Obamacare’s individual insurance mandate? Continue Reading →
Op-Ed: Bridgeport wants truly public schools, not more charters
Hired spokespeople advocating more charter schools do not represent the vast majority of Bridgeport parents and taxpayers, who are more interested in properly funding their public schools. Continue Reading →