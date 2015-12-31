Here is the CTMirror.org’s take on that hoariest of journalistic conventions, the year in review. It’s a mix of the important, the interesting, the surprising and, perhaps, the little-noticed things we shared in 2015 from the world of politics and public policy in Connecticut. Continue Reading →
Yearly Archives: 2015
Dennis Murphy named acting labor commissioner
|
Dennis Murphy will begin the New Year as the acting commissioner of the state Department of Labor, succeeding the retiring commissioner, Sharon Palmer, the Malloy administration announced Thursday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Labor, Politics, Connecticut Department of Labor, Dennis Murphy, Sharon Palmer
Bronin names Howard Rifkin as legal counsel
|
Hartford Mayor-elect Luke Bronin named Howard Rifkin, a top adviser to Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, as his legal counsel Thursday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Howard Rifkin, Luke Bronin
CT facing at least one funding cut in new federal education law
|
Funding under the new law is a mixed bag for Connecticut, but one change will cost the state millions of dollars that currently help low-achieving schools hire highly qualified teachers and provide professional development. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Early Childhood Education, K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, Chris Murphy, CT education funding, Every Student Succeeds Act
Auditors: UConn Health paid $192,500 to resigning CEO
|
UConn Health paid $192,500 to the former John Dempsey Hospital CEO who chose to resign because of a pending reorganization – a waste of resources, state auditors wrote in a report released Wednesday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Health Care, Higher Education, Schools/Child Welfare, auditors of public accounts, John Dempsey Hospital, UConn, UConn Health Center
Malloy releases agency-by-agency breakdown of budget cuts
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration released details late Wednesday on how state agencies will share the new spending reductions ordered by the legislature in a December special session. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Civil and criminal justice, Environment, Health Care, Labor, Schools/Child Welfare, Connecticut state budget, deficit-mitigation plan
Five stories that can make 2016 a big year in health care
|
“I haven’t seen a time in my almost 10 years here in the state where there’s so much happening in health care,” says state Healthcare Advocate Victoria Veltri. Here are five health care stories to watch in 2016. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, Connecticut state budget, health care roundtable, Hospitals, Humana
State sets penalties for schools with high exam ‘opt-out’ rates
|
School districts where more than 10 percent of students miss required statewide exams for a second consecutive year will lose funding and may have their performance ratings downgraded. Continue Reading →
Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, opt-out
Panel struggles to solve state’s property tax woes
|
The panel studying Connecticut’s taxes off-and-on for two years has wrapped up its work struggling to find consensus on arguably Connecticut’s most onerous levy: the municipal property tax. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, property tax, State Tax Panel
Feds say too few students took required tests in 148 CT schools
|
After thousands of Connecticut students failed to take required statewide achievement tests last spring, federal officials want to know what Connecticut education leaders are doing to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Continue Reading →
Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, Dianna Wentzell, Smarter Balanced Assessment
CT has a good savings plan — though its bank balance is modest
|
Despite having a relatively modest emergency budget reserve right now, Connecticut’s saving strategy is better than those in most states, according to a new study by Pew Charitable Trusts. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Connecticut state budget, Kevin P. Lembo, Pew Charitable Trusts, Rainy Day Fund
Plans for Coltsville national park hit some bumps in first year
|
WASHINGTON — A year after the go-ahead was given to authorize the first national park in Connecticut, efforts to commemorate the industrial innovation of Samuel and Elizabeth Colt in Hartford have hit some stumbling blocks, including one that may require an act Congress to resolve. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Washington, Church of the Good Shepherd, Colt Park, Coltsville National Historical Park, Congress, Elizabeth Colt, James Woolsey, John Larson
A governor’s visit to a smokehouse that offers second chances
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy dropped in on Bear’s Smokehouse in Hartford on the day before Christmas for a low-key photo opportunity to promote his Second Chance initiatives and to thank the owners, Cheryl and Jamie “Bear” McDonald, for hiring ex-offenders. He stayed for the brisket. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, community reintegration, Dannel P. Malloy, second chance
Hartford case helped inspire tax relief for wrongfully convicted
|
WASHINGTON — East Hartford resident James Tillman was convicted of rape and jailed for almost 18 years before a DNA test exonerated and freed him in 2006. Congress is now adding to the restitution Tillman, and hundreds of wrongfully convicted people, received for the wrong the judicial system did them. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Washington, civil suits, compensation, Congress, damages, extenders bill, federal taxes
ER doctors: U.S. rule could raise patients’ out-of-network bills
|
Two professional organizations representing emergency doctors warn that a new federal rule could lead to higher out-of-pocket costs for consumers when they need emergency care outside their health plan’s network of providers. Continue Reading →