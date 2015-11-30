Monthly Archives: November 2015

U.S. education bill may spell new clash between Malloy, teachers

WASHINGTON — Since the new federal education bill would end many requirements of No Child Left Behind and give states broad authority to fashion their own education policy, Connecticut’s teachers unions are pressing Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to take advantage of the new freedoms. But Malloy has not indicated whether he would do so. Continue Reading →

Auditors again find costly problems with state pension program

For the second time in five months, state auditors have disclosed a host of problems with the state’s retirement benefits programs. Their report focuses on millions of dollars in “preventable” interest costs tied to a growing backlog in processing pension cases and on concerns about the state’s controversial disability pension program. Continue Reading →

Advocates hope CT’s transportation woes will spur spending

While transportation advocates offered further evidence Tuesday that Connecticut’s aging, congested transportation system is weakening the economy, they remained uncertain whether that would translate into greater state investment in the problem. A new report from a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group concluded congestion and aging infrastructure cost Connecticut residents in urban areas between $2,050 and $2,236 per year. Continue Reading →

Malloy: Time is running short to strike a budget deal

While legislative leaders were uncharacteristically coy following Monday’s budget negotiations, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy made it clear lawmakers are running out of time if they want to play a role in balancing state finances. Continue Reading →

With Congress deadlocked, CT senators press Obama on gun checks

WASHINGTON – Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Chris Murphy and other gun control advocates have switched their focus from Congress to the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue to try to close what they call loopholes in the FBI background checks of gun buyers. Continue Reading →

CSCU President: Savings needed from faculty

CSCU President Mark Ojakian pushed back Monday against faculty allegations that the college system is “under assault” by his adminstration. “We are not looking to destroy public higher education,” the governor’s former chief of staff said during a lengthy interview on WNPR. “We are not looking to minimize the contribution of faculty on the campuses. We have to achieve some savings, and we will look to do that together.” Facing a major budget shortfall, officials of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities angered faculty when they asked unionized staff for unprecedented concessions. Continue Reading →

Bridgeport election sparks anxiety over big environmental plans

BRIDGEPORT — With Mayor Bill Finch leaving office soon, there is concern for the incomplete environmental projects in his BGreeen 2020 initiative. Some worry that Mayor-elect Joseph P. Ganim, who campaigned on cutting taxes, could choose to pull the plug on some of the projects – especially those that involve city money. Continue Reading →

