CSCU President Mark Ojakian pushed back Monday against faculty allegations that the college system is "under assault" by his adminstration. "We are not looking to destroy public higher education," the governor's former chief of staff said during a lengthy interview on WNPR. "We are not looking to minimize the contribution of faculty on the campuses. We have to achieve some savings, and we will look to do that together." Facing a major budget shortfall, officials of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities angered faculty when they asked unionized staff for unprecedented concessions.

Filed under: Higher Education