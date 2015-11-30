State regulators have approved plans for the parent company of St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford to acquire the financially struggling Johnson Memorial Medical Center. Continue Reading →
Monthly Archives: November 2015
Business lobby launches radio ad to press for more state budget cuts
The state’s chief business lobby, the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, took to the airwaves Monday to press for bold spending reforms to mitigate growing state budget deficits. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, CBIA, Connecticut Business and Industry Association, Connecticut state budget, taxes
Court affirms teacher misconduct records are public
The state Supreme Court affirmed Monday that records of alleged misconduct by teachers at public schools and universities in Connecticut are public records subject to release under the Freedom of Information Act. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Higher Education, K-12, Connecticut Supreme Court, freedom of information, teacher evaluations, teacher misconduct
U.S. education bill may spell new clash between Malloy, teachers
WASHINGTON — Since the new federal education bill would end many requirements of No Child Left Behind and give states broad authority to fashion their own education policy, Connecticut’s teachers unions are pressing Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to take advantage of the new freedoms. But Malloy has not indicated whether he would do so. Continue Reading →
Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, Washington, Chris Murphy, civil right, Common Core, Congress, disabled children
Once a Sikorsky-flying Marine, he now pilots the company
WASHINGTON – Dan Schultz doesn’t like to talk about it, but he flew a harrowing rescue mission to Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1991 in a Sikorsky Super Stallion chopper. Now at the company’s helm, he says he plans no big, immediate changes at Sikorsky. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Defense, Washington, Black Hawk, Dan Schultz, defense contractors, Eastern Exit, helicopters, K-MAX
Auditors again find costly problems with state pension program
For the second time in five months, state auditors have disclosed a host of problems with the state’s retirement benefits programs. Their report focuses on millions of dollars in “preventable” interest costs tied to a growing backlog in processing pension cases and on concerns about the state’s controversial disability pension program. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy
State budget talks pick up steam; retirement incentives don’t
While state legislators were upbeat after a second round of budget talks Tuesday with Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, they conceded that a proposal to offer retirement incentives to state workers — though not dead — had been weakened considerably. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Connecticut state budget, corporation tax, deficit, retirement incentive program
Advocates hope CT’s transportation woes will spur spending
While transportation advocates offered further evidence Tuesday that Connecticut’s aging, congested transportation system is weakening the economy, they remained uncertain whether that would translate into greater state investment in the problem. A new report from a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group concluded congestion and aging infrastructure cost Connecticut residents in urban areas between $2,050 and $2,236 per year. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Transportation, sales tax, Special Transportation Fund, transportation, TRIP
Is pension fund in play as remedy for state budget deficits?
Though Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s plan to restructure state pension payments doesn’t provide any budget relief until 2019, some legislators are looking to the pension fund one more time to help Connecticut out of its current budget crisis. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Conecticut state budget, Martin Looney, retirement incentive program, state employees retirement system
Malloy: Time is running short to strike a budget deal
While legislative leaders were uncharacteristically coy following Monday’s budget negotiations, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy made it clear lawmakers are running out of time if they want to play a role in balancing state finances. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Health Care, Labor, Politics, Connecticut state budget, deficit, retirement incentive program, state employees retirement system
Conservatives confront Blumenthal on Syrian refugees
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal came to Hartford to talk about labeling standards for genetically modified fish, but he left Monday with a petition opposing the resettlement of Syrian refugees in Connecticut. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics
With Congress deadlocked, CT senators press Obama on gun checks
WASHINGTON – Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Chris Murphy and other gun control advocates have switched their focus from Congress to the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue to try to close what they call loopholes in the FBI background checks of gun buyers. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, Washington, background checks, Chris Murphy, Congress, engaged in business, Everytown for Gun Safety, executive authority
CSCU President: Savings needed from faculty
CSCU President Mark Ojakian pushed back Monday against faculty allegations that the college system is “under assault” by his adminstration. “We are not looking to destroy public higher education,” the governor’s former chief of staff said during a lengthy interview on WNPR. “We are not looking to minimize the contribution of faculty on the campuses. We have to achieve some savings, and we will look to do that together.” Facing a major budget shortfall, officials of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities angered faculty when they asked unionized staff for unprecedented concessions. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Higher Education
Bridgeport election sparks anxiety over big environmental plans
BRIDGEPORT — With Mayor Bill Finch leaving office soon, there is concern for the incomplete environmental projects in his BGreeen 2020 initiative. Some worry that Mayor-elect Joseph P. Ganim, who campaigned on cutting taxes, could choose to pull the plug on some of the projects – especially those that involve city money. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Environment, Anaergia, anaerobic digester, Audubon CT, BGreen 2020, bill finch, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Regional Business Council
Unlike UnitedHealth, Aetna, Anthem say they will stay in ACA exchanges
WASHINGTON — UnitedHealth may quit the nation’s insurance exchanges, but Aetna and Anthem say they are staying and will work on problems with the marketplaces. Continue Reading →