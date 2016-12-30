The Office of State Ethics has advised Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, that nothing in the state ethics code bars him from continuing his job with AFSCME, an influential public-employee union, as he becomes speaker of the House of Representatives next week. Labor costs are certain to be a major issue in 2017. Continue Reading →
Home care agencies warn new system could cause major problems
Starting Jan. 1, the state will begin requiring home care workers to use a new electronic system for reporting the time they spend caring for certain clients – a change forecast to save the state millions of dollars. But home care providers worry problems could leave them unable to make payroll. And one major agency says it will refuse to use the new system.
State appeal of education ruling: 5 things to know
State attorneys have submitted a brief to the Connecticut Supreme Court in an effort to persuade the justices to throw out much of a Superior Court order deeming the state's educational funding system unconstitutional. Here are five things to know about the state's case as it moves forward.
Supreme Court upholds Connecticut's energy strategy
The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a legal challenge by oil dealers to a comprehensive energy strategy Connecticut adopted in 2013 to encourage a greater reliance on natural gas by residential and commercial customers.
CT identifies $50 million in mid-year cuts to municipalities
City and town leaders learned Thursday how much less the state will be sending their municipalities for education and construction projects for the fiscal year that ends July 1.
Aging and addicted: The opioid epidemic affects older adults too
As the nation grapples with a devastating opioid epidemic, concerns have primarily focused on young people buying drugs on the street. But America's elderly also have a problem.
One study finds Connecticut a fine place to do business
A new study issued this month by the Council on State Taxation concludes Connecticut actually is tied for the most favorable business climate — if one considers not just the cost of doing business, but the potential for earning big profits here. But it warns against interpreting that to mean that Connecticut is a low-tax environment overall.
Larson: Dems will defy fines, other sanctions, aimed at stopping protests
WASHINGTON — Rep. John Larson, an architect of a sit-in rebellion of House Democrats last summer, said he and his colleagues will not be deterred by new House rules that will levy fines on such future behavior. He calls the Republicans' proposed new punishments "Putin-esque."
Malloy goes to DMV for some good news, seriously
He doesn't deliver his State of the State address until next week, but Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proclaimed Wednesday that the state of the much-maligned Department of Motor Vehicles is, well, better. In fact, it's 55 percent better, as measured by average wait times.
Lembo to critics: 'Your crazy's showing'
Activists from across the country are inundating Kevin Lembo with taunts like "faggot" and "Satan" — but that's not stopping him from moving to prevent state government from forwarding charitable donations to an anti-gay lobbying group.
Facing unaffordable prices, millions buy medicine outside U.S.
As drug prices have spiraled upward in the past decade, tens of millions of generally law-abiding Americans have committed an illegal act in response: They have bought prescriptions outside the U.S. and imported them.
Murphy, other CT Democrats, working to empower state's Latinos
WASHINGTON– Connecticut's growing Latino population is not increasing its political clout, so Sen. Chris Murphy and members of the state legislature's Hispanic Democratic Caucus are trying to do something about it. They have established the Latino Leadership Academy.
After 3-year hiatus, state seeks bids to open new charter schools
The State Department of Education is seeking applications for new charter schools – sending a glimmer of hope to those waiting years to pitch their idea for a new state-funded school.
Senior citizens, even 80-year-olds, can be organ donors
Even though senior citizens' corneas, kidneys, live and other tissue are viable, organ donations from them rarely happen. Of the 9,079 deceased organ donors in the U.S. in 2015, only 618 were aged 65 or older, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, or OPTN.
Union concessions still key focal point in a time of hard tradeoffs
With Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's proposal less than seven weeks away, his budget director warned that unless unions grant further concessions, avoiding major tax hikes likely would require significant cuts to municipal aid, social services, higher education — and more layoffs.