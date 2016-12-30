Yearly Archives: 2016

Ethics opinion: Aresimowicz can be House speaker, union staffer

The Office of State Ethics has advised Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, that nothing in the state ethics code bars him from continuing his job with AFSCME, an influential public-employee union, as he becomes speaker of the House of Representatives next week. Labor costs are certain to be a major issue in 2017. Continue Reading →

Home care agencies warn new system could cause major problems

Starting Jan. 1, the state will begin requiring home care workers to use a new electronic system for reporting the time they spend caring for certain clients – a change forecast to save the state millions of dollars. But home care providers worry problems could leave them unable to make payroll. And one major agency says it will refuse to use the new system. Continue Reading →

State appeal of education ruling: 5 things to know

State attorneys have submitted a brief to the Connecticut Supreme Court in an effort to persuade the justices to throw out much of a Superior Court order deeming the state’s educational funding system unconstitutional. Here are five things to know about the state’s case as it moves forward. Continue Reading →

One study finds Connecticut a fine place to do business

A new study issued this month by the Council on State Taxation concludes Connecticut actually is tied for the most favorable business climate — if one considers not just the cost of doing business, but the potential for earning big profits here. But it warns against interpreting that to mean that Connecticut is a low-tax environment overall. Continue Reading →

Larson: Dems will defy fines, other sanctions, aimed at stopping protests

WASHINGTON — Rep. John Larson, an architect of a sit-in rebellion of House Democrats last summer, said he and his colleagues will not be deterred by new House rules that will levy fines on such future behavior. He calls the Republicans’ proposed new punishments “Putin-esque.” Continue Reading →

Murphy, other CT Democrats, working to empower state’s Latinos

WASHINGTON– Connecticut’s growing Latino population is not increasing its political clout, so Sen. Chris Murphy and members of the state legislature’s Hispanic Democratic Caucus are trying to do something about it. They have established the Latino Leadership Academy. Continue Reading →

Union concessions still key focal point in a time of hard tradeoffs

With Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposal less than seven weeks away, his budget director warned that unless unions grant further concessions, avoiding major tax hikes likely would require significant cuts to municipal aid, social services, higher education — and more layoffs. Continue Reading →

