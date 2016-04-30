Monthly Archives: April 2016

Senate passes retirement security bill, but it might not be the final word

By: |
This is a picture of Sen. Ed Gomes

The Senate narrowly gave final passage Saturday to a controversial proposal that would require certain private-sector employers to automatically enroll workers in retirement savings plans overseen by a new quasi-public authority. But while the bill has passed both the House and Senate, it could still undergo changes. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Connecticut Retirement Security Board, payroll savings

CT budget talks remain gridlocked as pols jab via Twitter

By: |

State budget talks continued to stall Saturday as Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration and Democratic legislative leaders remained at odds over how to resolve a nearly $1 billion shortfall in the fiscal year that begins July 1. And though talks — which bogged down late Friday — remained in limbo, Democratic legislative leaders insisted they are ready to resume talks with the governor at any time.
Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Budget2016, Connecticut state budget, Twitter

CT Senate passes bill to stabilize revenues in nuclear industry

By: |

A national campaign by the nuclear industry to stabilize profits in a volatile energy market scored a victory Friday night with the unanimous passage of bipartisan legislation changing the rules for procuring electricity in Connecticut, a state heavily reliant on nuclear power. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Environment, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Dominion Resources, Lonnie Reed, Millstone, Millstone Nuclear Power Station, Nuclear Matters, Paul Doyle

Advocates argue budget threatens CT’s right-to-know agency

By: |

Both the state Freedom of Information Commission and the state’s leading right-to-know advocacy group warned Friday that a proposed 20 percent budget cut for the commission — and the possible transfer of its public information officer into Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s office — could greatly weaken state government transparency. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Civil and criminal justice, Politics, CCFOI, Colleen Murphy, Connecticut Council on Freedom of Information, Daniel J. Klau, Freedom of Information Commission

Trump loyalty test for delegates may shut out many in CT GOP

By: |

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s big win in Connecticut means he’ll take dozens of Connecticut delegates and alternates to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland to support his presidential bid, but some state GOP insiders won’t be in the mix, and others will be screened for their loyalty to a candidate they had not openly endorsed. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Politics, Washington, Cleveland, Connecticut Democratic Party, Donald Trump, John Frey, loyalty, open convention

CT counts on future legal settlements to mitigate eroding income tax receipts

By: |

Despite rapidly eroding state income tax receipts, analysts for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration and the legislature are counting on payments from future legal settlements and other sources to mitigate much of the likely tax revenue loss next fiscal year. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Budget2016, Connecticut state budget, consensus revenue report, legal settlements, OFA, OPM

As Congress balks, Puerto Rico on brink of financial meltdown

By: |

WASHINGTON – As the hours tick down toward Puerto Rico’s default on a massive debt payment Sunday, Congress has so far rejected solutions offered by Connecticut lawmakers and some Republican leaders to save the commonwealth from economic ruin. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Washington, bankruptcy, default, exodus, hedge funds, John Larson, Jones Act, Latino and Puerto Rican Affairs Commission.

Blumenthal leads bipartisan Senate effort to reform VA

By: |

WASHINGTON — With continuing scandals at the nation’s veterans’ hospitals, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and a Republican colleague introduced a sweeping new bill Thursday aimed at protecting whistleblowers and speeding the firing of bad actors at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Health Care, Politics, Washington, accountability, Department of Veterans Affairs, John Isakson, opioid, reform