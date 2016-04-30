The Senate narrowly gave final passage Saturday to a controversial proposal that would require certain private-sector employers to automatically enroll workers in retirement savings plans overseen by a new quasi-public authority. But while the bill has passed both the House and Senate, it could still undergo changes. Continue Reading →
CT budget talks remain gridlocked as pols jab via Twitter
State budget talks continued to stall Saturday as Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration and Democratic legislative leaders remained at odds over how to resolve a nearly $1 billion shortfall in the fiscal year that begins July 1. And though talks — which bogged down late Friday — remained in limbo, Democratic legislative leaders insisted they are ready to resume talks with the governor at any time.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Budget2016, Connecticut state budget, Twitter
House votes to rename Governor’s Scholarship after retiring rep
The state House of Representatives tipped its collective hat Saturday to Rep. Robert B. Willis, D-Salisbury, voting to rename a scholarship program after the retiring lawmaker. The House unanimously approved a measure that renames the Governor's Scholarship Program in Willis' honor.
Filed under: Higher Education, Schools/Child Welfare, Roberta Willis, Session Notes
Tesla sales ban in Connecticut stands as Duff pulls plug on bill
The effort by Tesla to win legislative approval to directly sell its electric cars to consumers in Connecticut has failed for the second consecutive year in the face of opposition from car dealers and competing manufacturers, a Senate leader said early Saturday.
Filed under: Politics, Bob Duff, General Motors, GM, Tesla
CT Senate passes bill to stabilize revenues in nuclear industry
A national campaign by the nuclear industry to stabilize profits in a volatile energy market scored a victory Friday night with the unanimous passage of bipartisan legislation changing the rules for procuring electricity in Connecticut, a state heavily reliant on nuclear power.
Filed under: Environment, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Dominion Resources, Lonnie Reed, Millstone, Millstone Nuclear Power Station, Nuclear Matters, Paul Doyle
The Basics: Medical marijuana for minors wins final passage
The Senate has given final passage to a measure that would allow children with certain medical conditions to use marijuana for palliative purposes. Here's what you need to know.
Filed under: Health Care, Politics, epilepsy, medical marijuana
Malloy says budget talks have hit the wall
A somber Gov. Dannel P. Malloy declared late Friday night that budget negotiations with legislators "are hitting a wall," and he predicted the General Assembly would adjourn Wednesday without adopting a budget he could sign, thereby failing to avert a nearly $1 billion deficit.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics
Advocates argue budget threatens CT’s right-to-know agency
Both the state Freedom of Information Commission and the state's leading right-to-know advocacy group warned Friday that a proposed 20 percent budget cut for the commission — and the possible transfer of its public information officer into Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's office — could greatly weaken state government transparency.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Civil and criminal justice, Politics, CCFOI, Colleen Murphy, Connecticut Council on Freedom of Information, Daniel J. Klau, Freedom of Information Commission
Trump loyalty test for delegates may shut out many in CT GOP
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's big win in Connecticut means he'll take dozens of Connecticut delegates and alternates to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland to support his presidential bid, but some state GOP insiders won't be in the mix, and others will be screened for their loyalty to a candidate they had not openly endorsed.
Filed under: Politics, Washington, Cleveland, Connecticut Democratic Party, Donald Trump, John Frey, loyalty, open convention
CT counts on future legal settlements to mitigate eroding income tax receipts
Despite rapidly eroding state income tax receipts, analysts for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration and the legislature are counting on payments from future legal settlements and other sources to mitigate much of the likely tax revenue loss next fiscal year.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Budget2016, Connecticut state budget, consensus revenue report, legal settlements, OFA, OPM
Analyzing Connecticut’s Democratic primary results
The Mirror's TrendCT data journalists examine where Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders piled up their vote margins and how Clinton's performance this year compares with her 2008 run against Barack Obama.
Filed under: Politics
As Congress balks, Puerto Rico on brink of financial meltdown
WASHINGTON – As the hours tick down toward Puerto Rico's default on a massive debt payment Sunday, Congress has so far rejected solutions offered by Connecticut lawmakers and some Republican leaders to save the commonwealth from economic ruin.
Filed under: Washington, bankruptcy, default, exodus, hedge funds, John Larson, Jones Act, Latino and Puerto Rican Affairs Commission.
House overwhelmingly adopts affirmative-consent bill
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill late Thursday that requires colleges and universities in Connecticut to use a standard of "affirmative consent" when developing policies on sexual assault.
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Higher Education, Schools/Child Welfare, affirmative consent, higher education, Sexual assault
Connecticut Senate debates, for a while, a $12 minimum wage
The leader of the Connecticut Senate introduced a surprise measure Thursday to raise the hourly minimum wage to $12 by Jan. 1, 2020, only to retreat in the face of an immediate Republican filibuster and a cool reception by the House of Representatives.
Filed under: Labor, Politics, $12 minimum wage, Connecticut minimum wage, Martin M. Looney, minimum wage
Blumenthal leads bipartisan Senate effort to reform VA
WASHINGTON — With continuing scandals at the nation's veterans' hospitals, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and a Republican colleague introduced a sweeping new bill Thursday aimed at protecting whistleblowers and speeding the firing of bad actors at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.