OLD LYME — Less than an hour after a top federal rail administrator Wednesday renewed her agency’s promise not to build an aerial rail line through Old Lyme’s historic district, a spokesman for the agency backpedaled on the statement and said it could not be ruled out entirely. The spokesman later amended his comments and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment. Continue Reading →
Will Hartford’s crisis force a CT property tax overhaul?
With Connecticut’s largest cities sliding slowly toward bankruptcy, will legislators move to correct Connecticut’s heavy reliance on an age-old property tax system? Continue Reading →
For Malloy and transportation, the campaign never ends
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy promoted improvements to Metro North two weeks ago in New Haven. Last week, he delivered an I-84 widening update at a construction site in Waterbury. On Tuesday, he visited a CTfastrak station in Hartford to mark the system’s four millionth passenger trip. Continue Reading →
Above the waves, Connecticut fishermen struggle to hang on
Shifting fish species have Connecticut fishermen in an emotional dispute over how the U.S. fishing system operates. They’re calling, if not downright begging, for immediate changes to fish allocations to save the state’s fishing industry from what many believe is its inevitable ruin. But others in the scientific and environmental communities are saying – maybe not so fast. Continue Reading →
CT Supreme Court rules in FOI case involving Ritter, CRRA
A unanimous ruling Monday by the Connecticut Supreme Court in a case involving a prominent lawyer-lobbyist, former House Speaker Thomas D. Ritter, seems to narrow the circumstances when a lawyer’s business or political advice is protected by lawyer-client privilege. Continue Reading →
Malloy chats with LePage: ‘He didn’t challenge me to a duel’
A conference of New England governors and eastern Canadian premiers became the awkward venue Monday for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to present incarceration statistics that he says contradict Maine Gov. Paul LePage’s assertions that his state’s heroin crisis is the fault of out-of-state minorities. Continue Reading →
Towns will craft their own plan to regionalize, ease local tax burden
As state officials increase their warnings that municipal aid may be curtailed in the coming years, Connecticut’s cities and towns will craft their own plan to regionalize services and make local government more efficient. Continue Reading →
EpiPen lobbying campaign targeted Connecticut
WASHINGTON – Connecticut, one of 11 states that approved a law requiring schools to stock EpiPens, is on drug maker Mylan’s sizable lobbying list. According to the center, Mylan, under fire for its steep price hikes of the EpiPen, expanded its lobbying presence in state houses to Connecticut and 35 additional states between 2010 to 2014. Continue Reading →
Connecticut’s traditional fishing catch is heading north
Climate change-induced shifts of marine species in the Northeast are forcing changes in fishing patterns for Connecticut fishermen, threatening to upend fishing management systems and generating political controversy and finger-pointing as policies struggle to keep up with the pace of fish movement, and the Connecticut fishing community struggles to hang on. Continue Reading →
Malloy: Maine’s LePage ‘sounds racist’ on minorities, heroin
WATERBURY — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Friday that Maine Gov. Paul LePage “sounds like a racist” when suggesting his state’s heroin epidemic largely is the fault of outsiders, specifically blacks and Hispanics from places like “Waterbury, Conn., the Bronx and Brooklyn.” Continue Reading →
A South Windsor native’s ‘pang of guilt’ touched off EpiPen war
Though her use of an online petition, Mellini Kantayya, touched off a furor over the rapid price hikes in the cost of EpiPens, the auto-injector that delivers a drug that counters the effects of a potentially fatal allergic reaction. She hopes the reaction will open the door to greater scrutiny of the pharmaceutical industry. Continue Reading →
Towns wary of local spending cap as state begins revenue sharing
Enjoying their first infusion of state sales tax receipts — albeit not as much as promised — Connecticut’s cities and towns remain wary of a revenue-sharing program that comes with a controversial spending cap. Continue Reading →
WestConn dangles in-state tuition to entice New York students
With 200 dorm rooms sitting vacant at Western Connecticut State University, the finance panel of the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities system Thursday signed off on offering in-state tuition rates at the Danbury school to residents of seven New York counties, beginning next fall. Continue Reading →
Trump ignites activism among young Muslims in Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN — Alicia Hernandez Strong sat in the lobby of a mosque that didn’t exist when Barack Obama was elected president, telling Yemeni worshippers how they can register to vote in this old industrial city, a place made and remade by successive tides of immigrants. She comes every Friday, setting up a folding table before afternoon prayers. Her inspiration is Donald Trump. Continue Reading →
CT to be a test case for education rights under U.S. Constitution
A group of high-profile attorneys have put Connecticut at the center of a decades-old debate over whether the federal government is responsible for ensuring that children in the U.S. are provided a quality education. Continue Reading →