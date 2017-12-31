Nothing like the holidays to slow down legislative activity in Washington and here in Connecticut. Gov. Dannel Malloy, however, wasn’t spending much time sipping egg nog or roasting chestnuts. Continue Reading →
His Connecticut education improvement plan: ‘Look to Massachusetts’
Mark McQuillan says he knows what Connecticut needs to change if it is to improve the education provided to students from impoverished homes: Look to Massachusetts. The former state commissioner of education worked in Massachusetts before coming here, and during this Sunday conversation with The Mirror, he explains why he was unsuccessful in putting Connecticut on the same path that led to Massachusetts’ success. Continue Reading →
Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, Sunday Q&A, Grand Bargain, Lessons from next door, Massachusetts Miracle
Justice Dept. wants citizenship question on census, alarming experts
The Justice Department is pushing for a question on citizenship to be added to the 2020 census, a move that observers say could depress participation by immigrants who fear that the government could use the information against them. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Immigration, Washington
Arthritis drugs show how U.S. drug prices defy economics
Since the first drug for rheumatoid arthritis came to market a decade ago, nearly a dozen have been added. If basic economics prevailed, RA treatments and patients would have benefited from competition. But, because of industry price-setting practices, legal challenges and marketing tactics, they haven’t. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care
Legislature’s New Year resolution: Close the deficit
With a special session that opened Friday and will continue into the New Year, the General Assembly is resuming work on a flawed bipartisan budget. Legislative leaders said they first will restore a $54 million cut to a Medicare assistance program — then open bipartisan talks about how to tackle the broader problem of closing a projected deficit, one pegged at $222.5 million. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy
CT extends health care coverage for kids through February
Connecticut officials have pushed back their deadline to end health care coverage for more than 17,000 children and teenagers to Feb. 28 because of partial funding approved by Congress before Christmas. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Children's Health Insurance Program, CHIP, Congress, Connecticut Department of Social Services, HUSKY B
A liberal grades his colleagues: ‘I’m not here to make friends’
Josh Elliott arrived at the State Capitol last January as a disrupter, the young liberal with the short spiky hair who had the temerity to challenge to House Speaker J. Brendan Sharkey for the Democratic nomination. His goal for 2018 is to help other liberal outsiders do what he did in 2016: Challenge incumbent Democrats he sees as insufficiently progressive. “I’m not here to make friends,” he says. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign, Connecticut Working Families Party, Josh Elliott, Working Families Party
Malloy to legislators: Don’t worsen deficit with Medicare ‘fix’
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is welcoming legislators back to the State Capitol with a reprise of his message that it is folly to return in special session to restore funding for a popular Medicare Savings Program without addressing the larger issue of how to close a projected deficit of $222.5 million. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Medicare Savings Program
No, really, Joe Ganim is running for governor
A spokeswoman for Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim said Thursday he will formally announce his candidacy for governor next week, but that a “Ganim for Governor” account opened Wednesday on Twitter was unauthorized and appears to have been the work of “an enthusiastic supporter.” Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign, Joe Ganim
Inmate GEDs drop off after test goes online
Moving high school equivalency tests online put them out of reach for much of Connecticut’s prison population in 2015. The numbers have started to recover– but slowly. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Data, GED diplomas, prison education
With Twitter account, Ganim is a candidate for governor
There are many ways to become a candidate for governor under state law. One of them is to do what Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim did Wednesday: Open a Twitter account under the name, “Joe Ganim for Governor.” (Update: the Twitter account went inactive Thursday, but Ganim’s texted reply to an effort to clarify his gubernatorial status was concise: “In.”) Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign, Joseph P. Ganim
Malloy: Election politics must not stop transportation fix
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy renewed his push to bolster Connecticut’s transportation program in 2018, urging legislators Wednesday to resist the traditional election-year approach of dodging controversial topics. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Transportation, Connecticut state budget, Dannel P. Malloy, tolls
Malloy: Time to stretch out spiking teacher pension costs
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has called on state lawmakers to restructure Connecticut’s contributions into its cash-starved teacher pension fund, deferring some expenses for decades but mitigating huge, projected cost spikes in the coming 15 years. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Schools/Child Welfare, Connecticut state budget, Dannel P. Malloy, pensions, Teachers Retirement System
Shifting pension costs from state to teachers costs CT $20M
The transfer of tens of millions in required annual contributions to the teachers’ pension fund from the state and onto educators will increase the state’s long-term pension debt by more than $20 million, according to state Treasurer Denise L. Nappier. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Schools/Child Welfare, Denise L. Nappier, teachers' pension fund, Wall Street
A taxing week in Washington delivers a Christmas gift to business
It has been a taxing week in Washington – literally and, for some, figuratively – and not without its headaches in Connecticut, too. The big development, of course, was the Republican Party’s passage of a huge tax reform bill that will bring big benefits to business, some temporary relief to the middle class, and a projected $1.5 trillion in additional debt for a future Congress to worry about. Continue Reading →