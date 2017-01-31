WASHINGTON — Within moments of President Donald Trump’s announcement of Colorado Judge Neil Gorsuch as his candidate to fill an open seat on the Supreme Court, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he had “serious concerns” about the nominee. Continue Reading →
Monthly Archives: January 2017
Blumenthal joins bitter partisan scrape over Sessions
|
WASHINGTON — Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined Democratic colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday in calling for a rejection of Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next U.S. Attorney General. Democrats pushed the committee vote on the nomination to Wednesday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Washington, civil rights, confirmation, Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, LGTB
Malloy happy to defer to Trump on hedge-fund tax break
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy reacted warily Tuesday to state legislation to eliminate the “carried interest” tax break for Connecticut’s influential hedge fund managers, suggesting instead that the liberal sponsors press President Trump to keep his pledge to eliminate the tax benefit through federal action. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, carried interest, Hedge Clippers, hedge funds, Patriotic Millionaires, Working Families Party
Aetna’s Bertolini: ACA has not met its goals
|
WASHINGTON — Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini said the insurer isn’t likely to expand its participation in state exchanges in 2018. Bertolini said he is working with the Trump administration on a transition to an ACA replacement. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Politics, Washington, ACA, Affordable Care Act, Donald Trump, Humana, Mark Bertolini
Key panel gives McMahon bipartisan support as SBA chief
|
WASHINGTON — Linda McMahon’s nomination to head the Small Business administration was quickly approved by members of a key committee, even as Democrats pulled out all the stops Tuesday to delay confirmation on several controversial Trump administration nominees. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, Washington, bipartisan support, Chris Murphy, confirmation, Cory Booker, Linda McMahon, Richard Blumenthal
State delays controversial electronic system mandate for home health care
|
The state Department of Social Services has agreed to postpone the rollout of a new electronic system for home health agencies after an outcry among providers and threats to drop clients on Medicaid. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Catherine Abercrombie, Connecticut Association for Healthcare At Home, Department of Social Services, electronic visit verification, home care, Roderick L. Bremby
Malloy proposes easing mandates on cities and towns
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy unveiled a plan Tuesday to ease municipal mandates, including tighter wage standards on construction projects and greater flexibility in property assessments. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, K-12, Labor, Politics, Regional Planning, Schools/Child Welfare, ccm, Connecticut Conference of Municipalities
Report: Financial services sector remains key part of NE economy
|
The financial services sector accounted for 14 percent of all employment and 22 percent of all wages in Connecticut in 2015, according to a new report released Tuesday by a major regional business association. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, financial services, The New England Council
A legacy of debt: Squeeze on state’s priorities only getting tighter
|
State government’s surging retirement benefit costs are likely to have a big impact on programs and taxes over the next two decades. But they already have sapped significant funding from key priorities, including transportation, higher education, health care and social services. Second in a series. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Health Care, K-12, Labor, Schools/Child Welfare, Transportation, A legacy of debt, Beth Bye
CT Lawmakers press opposition to Trump travel ban
|
WASHINGTON – Connecticut lawmakers on Monday were on the front lines of Democratic opposition to President Trump’s executive order regarding Muslim immigrants, fashioning legislation and participating in protests aimed at derailing the new policy. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, Washington, 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, ACLU, Chris Murphy, Dianne Feinstein, Donald Trump, executive order
With time running out, Obamacare signups lag amid uncertainties
|
With one day left in the sign-up period for private insurance coverage, the Connecticut health insurance exchange’s enrollment has slowed down compared to past years, and the marketplace’s chief executive thinks confusion about the future of Obamacare could be a factor. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, insurance, Jim Wadleigh, Obamacare
Malloy offers tax break to bolster insurance industry
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Tuesday he would propose reducing the state’s insurance premium tax by one-seventh in his new budget next week, a move that would save insurance companies $11 million next fiscal year. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Connecticut state budget, insurance premiums tax
A legacy of debt: Connecticut standing on its own fiscal cliff
|
The budget that Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will present to the legislature Feb. 8, in an attempt to close $3 billion in deficits over the next two years, is only a portent of a far greater, long-term challenge facing the state. First in a series. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Health Care, K-12, Labor, Politics, A legacy of debt, Connecticut state budget, Deeper Look
Home health agencies seek delay for electronic system
|
Home care agency leaders say a new electronic system the state’s Medicaid program requires them to use has been beset by problems and has led some agencies to consider phasing out service to Medicaid clients. But the state agency overseeing it says anecdotal information suggests it could be improving services. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Catherine Abercrombie, Companions & Homemakers, Connecticut Association for Healthcare At Home, Department of Social Services, electronic visit verification, Goodwill, Heather Marquis
Yale law students help halt deportations
|
A Yale Law School team helped convince a judge Saturday to temporarily stop the government from deporting foreigners detained at U.S. airports based on an executive order by President Donald Trump. But the order has quashed about a dozen refugee families’ plans to resettle in New Haven in coming weeks. Continue Reading →