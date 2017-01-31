Monthly Archives: January 2017

Blumenthal: ‘Serious concerns’ about Gorsuch for Supreme Court

By: |

WASHINGTON — Within moments of President Donald Trump’s announcement of Colorado Judge Neil Gorsuch as his candidate to fill an open seat on the Supreme Court, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he had “serious concerns” about the nominee. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Washington, confirmation, conservative, Donald Trump, Neil Gorsuch, nominee, Richard Blumenthal

Blumenthal joins bitter partisan scrape over Sessions

By: |

WASHINGTON — Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined Democratic colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday in calling for a rejection of Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next U.S. Attorney General. Democrats pushed the committee vote on the nomination to Wednesday. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Washington, civil rights, confirmation, Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, LGTB

Malloy happy to defer to Trump on hedge-fund tax break

By: |

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy reacted warily Tuesday to state legislation to eliminate the “carried interest” tax break for Connecticut’s influential hedge fund managers, suggesting instead that the liberal sponsors press President Trump to keep his pledge to eliminate the tax benefit through federal action. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, carried interest, Hedge Clippers, hedge funds, Patriotic Millionaires, Working Families Party

Key panel gives McMahon bipartisan support as SBA chief

By: |

WASHINGTON — Linda McMahon’s nomination to head the Small Business administration was quickly approved by members of a key committee, even as Democrats pulled out all the stops Tuesday to delay confirmation on several controversial Trump administration nominees. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Politics, Washington, bipartisan support, Chris Murphy, confirmation, Cory Booker, Linda McMahon, Richard Blumenthal

State delays controversial electronic system mandate for home health care

By: |

The state Department of Social Services has agreed to postpone the rollout of a new electronic system for home health agencies after an outcry among providers and threats to drop clients on Medicaid. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Health Care, Catherine Abercrombie, Connecticut Association for Healthcare At Home, Department of Social Services, electronic visit verification, home care, Roderick L. Bremby

A legacy of debt: Squeeze on state’s priorities only getting tighter

By: |

State government’s surging retirement benefit costs are likely to have a big impact on programs and taxes over the next two decades. But they already have sapped significant funding from key priorities, including transportation, higher education, health care and social services. Second in a series. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Health Care, K-12, Labor, Schools/Child Welfare, Transportation, A legacy of debt, Beth Bye

CT Lawmakers press opposition to Trump travel ban

By: |

WASHINGTON – Connecticut lawmakers on Monday were on the front lines of Democratic opposition to President Trump’s executive order regarding Muslim immigrants, fashioning legislation and participating in protests aimed at derailing the new policy. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Politics, Washington, 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, ACLU, Chris Murphy, Dianne Feinstein, Donald Trump, executive order

With time running out, Obamacare signups lag amid uncertainties

By: |
The Access Health CT storefront in New Britain shortly after 10 a.m. Most of those in the waiting area were exchange staff.

With one day left in the sign-up period for private insurance coverage, the Connecticut health insurance exchange’s enrollment has slowed down compared to past years, and the marketplace’s chief executive thinks confusion about the future of Obamacare could be a factor. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, insurance, Jim Wadleigh, Obamacare

Home health agencies seek delay for electronic system

By: |

Home care agency leaders say a new electronic system the state’s Medicaid program requires them to use has been beset by problems and has led some agencies to consider phasing out service to Medicaid clients. But the state agency overseeing it says anecdotal information suggests it could be improving services. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Health Care, Catherine Abercrombie, Companions & Homemakers, Connecticut Association for Healthcare At Home, Department of Social Services, electronic visit verification, Goodwill, Heather Marquis

Yale law students help halt deportations

By: |

A Yale Law School team helped convince a judge Saturday to temporarily stop the government from deporting foreigners detained at U.S. airports based on an executive order by President Donald Trump. But the order has quashed about a dozen refugee families’ plans to resettle in New Haven in coming weeks. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, immigrant ban, Integrated Refugee & Immigration Services (IRIS), Jewish Community Alliance for Refugee Settlement (JCARR), Michael Wishnie, Syrian refugees, Trump executive order, Yale Law School