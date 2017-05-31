With flattery and an effort at common ground, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wrote to Aetna’s chairman, Mark Bertolini, in March, requesting a meeting about how to keep one of the nation’s largest health insurers in Hartford. Malloy acknowledged Wednesday he never got his meeting with Bertolini, just subordinates who never articulated what changes Aetna desired to see in the only corporate home since its founding in 1853. Continue Reading →