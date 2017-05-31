Monthly Archives: May 2017

Malloy’s talks with Aetna were one-sided and futile

With flattery and an effort at common ground, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wrote to Aetna’s chairman, Mark Bertolini, in March, requesting a meeting about how to keep one of the nation’s largest health insurers in Hartford. Malloy acknowledged Wednesday he never got his meeting with Bertolini, just subordinates who never articulated what changes Aetna desired to see in the only corporate home since its founding in 1853. Continue Reading →

Senate GOP: Overhauling labor laws would save more than concessions

Updated at 3:55 p.m.
Calling $1.5 billion in proposed union concessions insufficient given Connecticut’s $5 billion budget crisis, Senate Republicans called Wednesday for legislators and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to dramatically reshape labor laws to force larger savings in wages and benefits — with or without union consent. Continue Reading →

With Obamacare at risk in CT, 73K could lose subsidies

This is a picture of Access Health's New Britain store

WASHINGTON — Connecticut is among several states in danger of losing all of the insurers who participate in their Affordable Care Act exchanges – a move that would leave tens of thousands of state residents scrambling for coverage and ways to pay for it. Insurers say chaos in Washington, D.C., is to blame. Continue Reading →

East Hartford responds to DeVos’s criticism: ‘She’s wrong’

Updated at 4:16 p.m.
With one voice Tuesday morning, about 200 East Hartford teachers, students and parents repudiated U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ grim appraisal of their public school system. As school buses dropped off students behind them, the protesters chanted in unison: “DeVos is wrong! East Hartford strong!” Continue Reading →

English learners: A jumble of strategies produces distressing results

A number of weaknesses in the approach the state and school districts across Connecticut have taken to educating the rapidly increasing number of English learners has produced distressing outcomes on nearly every benchmark – including academic achievement gaps between English learners and their peers that are among the worst in the nation. Second of three stories. Continue Reading →

CT optometrists sharply focused on banning online competition

A smartphone app that inexpensively checks eyes and renews prescriptions for contact lenses is cutting-edge, catnip for investors looking for the next big thing. But the political calculus of a bricks-and-mortar institution, the local optometrist, trying to ban the use of a disruptive web technology in Connecticut is decidedly old school. Continue Reading →

Trump budget would cut or end food stamps for many in CT

WASHINGTON — Kimberly Hart of New Haven is among more than 400,000 Connecticut residents who depend on food stamps — a program that would be cut under President Donald Trump’s budget, which also shifts some of the responsibility of feeding those in need to individual states. Continue Reading →

