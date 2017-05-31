The House of Representatives gave final approval Wednesday to a plan to cover the $317 million budget deficit despite the controversial sweep of firearm and ammunition permit fees. Continue Reading →
CT House schedules, then postpones debate on tolls
With passage far from certain, the House of Representatives postponed a debate promised for Wednesday night on a bill authorizing the state Department of Transportation to install a system of electronic tolls on major highways in Connecticut.
Blumenthal: A Trump decision to exit Paris climate accord would cost CT jobs
WASHINGTON — Sen. Richard Blumenthal said President Donald Trump's expected decision to pull the United States from the Paris climate accord will cost Connecticut jobs and hurt U.S. credibility overseas.
Malloy’s talks with Aetna were one-sided and futile
With flattery and an effort at common ground, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wrote to Aetna's chairman, Mark Bertolini, in March, requesting a meeting about how to keep one of the nation's largest health insurers in Hartford. Malloy acknowledged Wednesday he never got his meeting with Bertolini, just subordinates who never articulated what changes Aetna desired to see in the only corporate home since its founding in 1853.
Senate GOP: Overhauling labor laws would save more than concessions
Updated at 3:55 p.m.
Calling $1.5 billion in proposed union concessions insufficient given Connecticut's $5 billion budget crisis, Senate Republicans called Wednesday for legislators and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to dramatically reshape labor laws to force larger savings in wages and benefits — with or without union consent.
Looser high school graduation requirements head to Malloy
A bill to loosen high school graduation requirements is heading to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's desk after the House voted 148-0 Tuesday night to approve it.
With Obamacare at risk in CT, 73K could lose subsidies
WASHINGTON — Connecticut is among several states in danger of losing all of the insurers who participate in their Affordable Care Act exchanges – a move that would leave tens of thousands of state residents scrambling for coverage and ways to pay for it. Insurers say chaos in Washington, D.C., is to blame.
Senate sends plan to close current CT budget deficit to House
The Senate unanimously approved a plan Tuesday evening to cover the $317 million state deficit in the current fiscal year — albeit by draining most of Connecticut's modest emergency reserve.
Squabbling CT leaders say they’ll craft a budget — eventually
After two weeks of friction, legislative leaders and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy say detailed budget negotiations will begin Wednesday, but probably too late to adopt a final plan before the regular session ends on June 7.
A rare cliffhanger in the House over a judicial nomination
The House of Representatives engaged in a rare drama Tuesday by opening a roll-call vote over a judicial confirmation when the outcome was in doubt. It ultimately confirmed the nomination of Barry F. Armata of Suffield as a judge of the Superior Court by a vote of 78 to 71.
Malloy, Fasano team up to push for plan to cover current deficit
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Senate Republican leader Len Fasano teamed up to block some last-minute spending changes until the full legislature and administration can adopt a plan to cover the current budget deficit.
East Hartford responds to DeVos’s criticism: ‘She’s wrong’
Updated at 4:16 p.m.
With one voice Tuesday morning, about 200 East Hartford teachers, students and parents repudiated U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' grim appraisal of their public school system. As school buses dropped off students behind them, the protesters chanted in unison: "DeVos is wrong! East Hartford strong!"
English learners: A jumble of strategies produces distressing results
A number of weaknesses in the approach the state and school districts across Connecticut have taken to educating the rapidly increasing number of English learners has produced distressing outcomes on nearly every benchmark – including academic achievement gaps between English learners and their peers that are among the worst in the nation. Second of three stories.
CT optometrists sharply focused on banning online competition
A smartphone app that inexpensively checks eyes and renews prescriptions for contact lenses is cutting-edge, catnip for investors looking for the next big thing. But the political calculus of a bricks-and-mortar institution, the local optometrist, trying to ban the use of a disruptive web technology in Connecticut is decidedly old school.
Trump budget would cut or end food stamps for many in CT
WASHINGTON — Kimberly Hart of New Haven is among more than 400,000 Connecticut residents who depend on food stamps — a program that would be cut under President Donald Trump's budget, which also shifts some of the responsibility of feeding those in need to individual states.