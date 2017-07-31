Monthly Archives: July 2017

With 3 still hedging, Senate to vote on concessions today

The trio of Democratic state senators moved as a tight knot through the State Capitol and Legislative Office Building, their mood seeming light when a reporter tried to press them on what comes next should they vote today to reject a state-employee concessions deal worth $1.57 billion to Connecticut’s overdue two-year budget. Yes, they can kill the deal, but then what? Continue Reading →

In their words: English learners share their stories about school

One in 14 Connecticut students understand so little English, they are considered English learners, and the state has the largest gap in achievement in the country between its English learners and its English-speaking peers. As part of its recent exploration of issues surrounding English-language learners, the Mirror wanted to hear what these students feel is helping them. Here is what some of them had to say. Continue Reading →

Toubman: ‘If we don’t raise revenue somehow, we shred the safety net’

Attorney Sheldon V. Toubman of the New Haven Legal Assistance Association is one of Connecticut’s most ardent advocates for social services. In this week’s Sunday Conversation, he speaks with The Mirror about efforts of social service advocates to press for state tax increases to help close projected budget deficits and proposals to increase the income and sales taxes. Continue Reading →

Blumenthal, Murphy join Dem chorus on bipartisan ACA fix, but that may be elusive

WASHINGTON — After the collapse of GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare, Democrats, including Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, called for bipartisan efforts to shore up the ACA. “Now we have an amazing opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to actually work together …” Murphy said. But whether bipartisanship can grow out of the bitter partisan fight over Obamacare remains to be seen. Continue Reading →

A victory on Vine Street amid worries about Trump’s budget

Hattie Harris spoke last, slowly rising off a folding chair after the mayor and governor each said their piece Friday afternoon, warning that President Trump’s budget cuts could undo Connecticut’s elimination of chronic homelessness and Hartford’s smaller victories, like the one on the block where Miss Hattie has lived since the president was Dwight D. Eisenhower. Continue Reading →

Senate fails to repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans failed early Friday to win approval of a “skinny” bill they hoped would grow into a full-fledged repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, putting an end to efforts to eliminate Obamacare, at least for now. The dramatic vote in the middle of the night is a boost to Connecticut Democrats who fought the GOP campaign to repeal the ACA. Continue Reading →

DOT valued expertise over price in Hartford rail competition

Connecticut rejected the lowest of five bidders for the contract to operate train service on the new Hartford Line, instead picking the overall top scorer in a ranking system that valued expertise and experience over price, according to scoring sheets released Thursday by the Department of Transportation. Continue Reading →

AG opinion strikes middle ground on cutting wages, benefits

A formal opinion released Thursday by Attorney General George Jepsen warns of legal peril in rewriting state-employee contracts through legislation, but notes the free hand legislators have after contracts expire and the flexibility the courts have granted in some cases in the event of extreme fiscal emergencies. Continue Reading →

