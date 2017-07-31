On a tie-breaking vote by Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, the Senate gave final approval Monday to a state-employee concessions deal after Democratic leaders mollified three dissenting colleagues with a promise to make a good-faith effort for fiscal reforms.
Continue Reading →
The trio of Democratic state senators moved as a tight knot through the State Capitol and Legislative Office Building, their mood seeming light when a reporter tried to press them on what comes next should they vote today to reject a state-employee concessions deal worth $1.57 billion to Connecticut's overdue two-year budget. Yes, they can kill the deal, but then what?
One in 14 Connecticut students understand so little English, they are considered English learners, and the state has the largest gap in achievement in the country between its English learners and its English-speaking peers. As part of its recent exploration of issues surrounding English-language learners, the Mirror wanted to hear what these students feel is helping them. Here is what some of them had to say.
Attorney Sheldon V. Toubman of the New Haven Legal Assistance Association is one of Connecticut's most ardent advocates for social services. In this week's Sunday Conversation, he speaks with The Mirror about efforts of social service advocates to press for state tax increases to help close projected budget deficits and proposals to increase the income and sales taxes.
For many in Connecticut, it was hard to say which was the more confounding issue last week: federal health care legislation, the development of a state budget, or the behavior of the president of the United States.
This year, a critical and risky one for drug companies, the industry as a whole is ratcheting up campaign donations and its presence on Capitol Hill, a new database compiled by Kaiser Health News shows.
After calling for a temporary ban on new charter schools last year, the NAACP has revealed what it would take to get the civil rights group to support the privately run, publicly funded sector.
WASHINGTON — After the collapse of GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare, Democrats, including Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, called for bipartisan efforts to shore up the ACA. "Now we have an amazing opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to actually work together …" Murphy said. But whether bipartisanship can grow out of the bitter partisan fight over Obamacare remains to be seen.
Hattie Harris spoke last, slowly rising off a folding chair after the mayor and governor each said their piece Friday afternoon, warning that President Trump's budget cuts could undo Connecticut's elimination of chronic homelessness and Hartford's smaller victories, like the one on the block where Miss Hattie has lived since the president was Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Two days after President Donald Trump tweeted that transgender individuals will no longer be allowed in the military, 19 attorneys general, including Connecticut's George Jepsen, publicly opposed the ban with a letter to the Senate and House Armed Services committees.
As Connecticut begins its second month without a state budget next week, the cost to cities and towns will take a big leap, topping $100 million.
WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans failed early Friday to win approval of a "skinny" bill they hoped would grow into a full-fledged repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, putting an end to efforts to eliminate Obamacare, at least for now. The dramatic vote in the middle of the night is a boost to Connecticut Democrats who fought the GOP campaign to repeal the ACA.
Connecticut rejected the lowest of five bidders for the contract to operate train service on the new Hartford Line, instead picking the overall top scorer in a ranking system that valued expertise and experience over price, according to scoring sheets released Thursday by the Department of Transportation.
A formal opinion released Thursday by Attorney General George Jepsen warns of legal peril in rewriting state-employee contracts through legislation, but notes the free hand legislators have after contracts expire and the flexibility the courts have granted in some cases in the event of extreme fiscal emergencies.
Officials hope the trend toward transit-oriented development, or TOD, will lessen traffic congestion, reduce pollution and create dense and lively town centers that can attract bright young workers – the ones the General Electrics and Aetnas say they want.