As Senate lurches toward healthcare vote, CT lawmakers have different idea

Washington – As the Senate tried to stumble toward a finish line on a proposal that would replace the Affordable Care Act Thursday, Reps. Joe Courtney and John Larson pitched their own plan.

The Connecticut Democrats say they plan to introduce a bill in September to allow Americans aged 50 to 64 to buy into the Medicare program, the federal health care plan that is now open only to those who are 65 and older.

Older Americans pay the highest premiums for coverage in the individual market and are more likely than any other age group in that market to have a pre-existing condition.

“We hope this is a front door to coverage for those who need it,” Larson said.

The idea isn’t new. Hillary Clinton proposed it when she was running for president last year. But it was rolled out again on the day the future of the nation’s health care system was in flux.

Senate Republicans struggled Thursday to approve a “skinny” repeal of the Affordable Care Act that would repeal the ACA’s mandates for individuals to purchase insurance and businesses with 50 or more full-time employees to cover their workers. The “skinny repeal” would leave much of Obamacare in place, riling conservatives, but details of the plan were continuing to evolve through Thursday.

“I don’t know whether at the end of this process it’s going to be fat, skinny, Bulimic, anorexic, I don’t know. This is not being orchestrated, I can assure you,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

The GOP plan is to conference the “skinny” bill with a more substantial bill approved by the House in May that would repeal and replace the ACA.

Republicans must get 50 of their 52 members to approve the legislation, Vice President Mike Pence would break a 50-50 tie to pass the bill.

But Democrats, who want the GOP to repair, not repeal Obamacare, vow to slow the process and try to derail it .

“Let’s be clear: ‘skinny repeal’ is a skeletal sham. Senate passage means @HouseGOP could pack it with far-right priorities,” tweeted Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

The Democrats plan to introduce dozens of amendments in a “vote-a-rama” that would slow the process and could last all night. But they are holding off introducing their amendments until they know what the final Senate GOP repeal plan looks like.

By mid-afternoon, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., had filed notice that he hoped to introduce nearly 20 amendments.

There were also concerns among Democrats, and many Republicans, that the House would vote on the slimmed down repeal bill instead of negotiating a final bill with the Senate.

Among the few things that are known about the skinny repeal is that it includes a ban on using Medicaid money to pay for all services at Planned Parenthood clinics. Federal law already prohibits Medicaid to pay for abortion services.

The Senate parliamentarian had ruled the Planned Parenthood provision would need 60 votes, not 50, for approval under the “reconciliation rules” GOP leaders are using to win approval of the bill. Democrats say they will challenge that provision when they are able to view the bill.

“The simple fact is that blocking millions from getting preventive care at Planned Parenthood – including 30,000 in Connecticut – would result in more undetected cancers and more unintended pregnancies,” said Kafi Rouse, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

The Senate’s latest plan to repeal and replace the ACA was also panned by stakeholders, including doctors and hospitals.

Insurers warned against approval of a bill that would eliminate the requirement that nearly all Americans be covered by insurance because they say the mandate is needed to keep younger, healthy people in their risk pools.

“In the spirit of continuing to offer solutions that work,” America’s Health Insurance Plans, the trade association for most health insurers, wrote Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., to say they opposed the latest repeal effort.

AHIP said the elimination of cost-sharing reduction subsidies, an ACA provision that subsidizes the co-payments and deductibles low-income people must pay, is also a deal breaker and would lead more insurers to leave state ACA exchanges.

“Policies that do not stabilize the market and simply provide incentives for people to buy coverage will repeat what we have seen in the past, premiums will rise rapidly, few or no affordable coverage options will be available and more people will be uninsured,” wrote AHIP President Marilyn Tavenner.

Larson and Courtney said their plan to expand Medicare coverage to younger Americans would include the cost-sharing subsidies insurers and reintroduce reinsurance programs that lessen insurers’ risks.

Courtney said small businesses could take advantage of the expanded Medicare program to cover their employees.

“This will be a real godsend to small businesses,” he said.

The bill’s sponsors, which include Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., vowed the bill would not cost the American taxpayers any money and would be funded fully by premiums paid by those who enroll in the plan.

“So it’s hard to understand why we don’t do it,” Higgins said.

The idea of expanding Medicare has been rejected by Republican leaders because they hope to roll back, not expand the federal government’s role in health care. Some view it as a first step toward a “single payer” or government-run health care system.