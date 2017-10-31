CT-N, the public’s video window into operations of the General Assembly and other government functions, will continue operations past the expiration at midnight Tuesday of the legislature’s contract with the network’s non-profit operator. Longer-term prospects are uncertain. Continue Reading →
Monthly Archives: October 2017
Blumenthal asks Twitter, Facebook, about fake ads in Russian troll probe
|
WASHINGTON — Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Twitter and Facebook executives what they knew about specific attempts by Russian trolls to disseminate information through fake ads and stories, and received little response. Facebook says as many as 126 million people may have seen content from accounts tied to Russian sources. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Washington, Donald Trump, elections, Facebook, Google, Hillary Clinton
Tribes’ lawyers tell Interior it must accept casino deal
|
Two national law firms representing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations pressed the federal government Tuesday with a letter insisting the Interior secretary has no choice but to approve their gaming agreements with Connecticut and clear the way for them to jointly develop a commercial casino in East Windsor. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Economic Development, Politics, Washington, Bureau of Indian Affairs, casino expansion, Foxwoods, Mashantucket Pequots, MGM Resorts International
Malloy rejects hospital tax plan but signs most of CT budget into law
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy used his line-item veto to reject a new taxing arrangement on hospitals, but signed into law the bulk of a new, two-year state budget negotiated without direct input from his administration. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Health Care, Politics, budget2017, hospital
Malloy signs Millstone bill, then questions its need
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed a bill Tuesday that allows the state to enhance the profitability of Dominion Energy’s Millstone nuclear power plant in Waterford, while pointedly asserting that Dominion has not convinced his administration any such help is warranted. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Energy, Environment, DEEP, Dominion Energy, Millstone, Millstone Nuclear Power Station, PURA
Murphy presses Congress to curb Trump ability to strike North Korea
|
WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Murphy on Tuesday introduced a resolution that would prevent the United States from launching a pre-emptive strike against North Korea, saying he was prompted to do so by the Trump administration’s increasingly belligerent tone toward Pyongyang. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Defense, Politics, Washington, appropriations, Chris Murphy, Congress, Donald Trump, Jim Matthis
Connecticut alleges massive, routine price-fixing by pharma
|
Connecticut’s attorney general alleged a far-reaching price-fixing conspiracy by global and U.S. makers of generic drugs Tuesday in a complaint that greatly expands the scope of the lawsuit initiated by his office last year and eventually joined by most other states. “The allegations of our complaint are shocking, and the depth and breadth of the conspiracies alleged are mind-blowing,” Attorney General George Jepsen said. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, antitrust, generic drugs, George Jepsen, multi-state litigation, National Association of Attorneys General
Administration, legislators at odds over the math of local aid cuts
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget office says cities and towns stand to lose nearly $55 million in state aid this fiscal year – not the $34 million cut that state legislators were told shortly before voting to approve the bipartisan budget last week. Legislators see it differently. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Schools/Child Welfare
Blumenthal, other Dems call for greater protections for Mueller
|
WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort’s indictment on Monday widened a partisan split, with Democrats, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal, calling for an increased pace of investigation and added protections for special counsel Robert Mueller and Republicans demanding equal effort be spent on a probe of ties between Democrats and the Russians. Continue Reading →
Filed under: collusion, Donald Trump, FBI, Hillary Clinton, indictment, Jim Himes, money laundering, Paul Manafort
Tucked in budget: Shorter leash on election watchdogs
|
Connecticut’s legislators are using the bipartisan budget deal struck last week to do what they could not during the regular session: Require the State Elections Enforcement Commission to dismiss complaints against candidates, including lawmakers, that are not resolved in one year. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, campaign finance, public financing of elections, State Elections Enforcement Commission
CT businesses, employees face hikes in health care premiums
|
WASHINGTON – When the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period for health insurance begins on Wednesday, many individuals who buy their own policies will suffer sticker shock because of a sharp increase in premiums. But the state’s large and small businesses are girding for higher premiums to cover their workers in 2018 too. And they and their employees will face tough choices. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Politics, Washington, Affordable Care Act, Anthem, connecticare, Connecticut Business & Industry Association, Connecticut Insurance Department
Ortiz: Puerto Rico facing long, challenging recovery — bravely
|
Jason Ortiz, president of the Connecticut Puerto Rican Agenda, knows how badly Puerto Rico was damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and how important the territory has been to the rest of the United States. He has strong feelings about what it will take to rebuild the island; and in this Sunday Conversation told us how the crisis has brought Puerto Ricans here and on the island together as a people. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Economic Development, Housing, Other, Sunday Q&A, Washington
Hallelujah, hallelujah, a budget at last
|
And, lo, on the 118th day, the assemblage brought forth (on a veto-proof vote) a state budget, and a great sigh of relief spread across the land, and it was good. (For some people anyway.) Continue Reading →
Filed under: Sunday reading
FEMA won’t disclose response plan for hurricane in Puerto Rico
|
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, citing unspecified “potentially sensitive information,” is declining to release a document it drafted several years ago that details how it would respond to a major hurricane in Puerto Rico. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Washington
Federal judge denies bid to force feds to resume ACA subsidies
|
A federal judge has denied a petition to immediately reinstate Affordable Care Act subsidies that President Donald Trump suspended earlier this month. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by 18 states and the District of Columbia. Continue Reading →