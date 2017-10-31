Monthly Archives: October 2017

Blumenthal asks Twitter, Facebook, about fake ads in Russian troll probe

By: |

WASHINGTON — Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Twitter and Facebook executives what they knew about specific attempts by Russian trolls to disseminate information through fake ads and stories, and received little response. Facebook says as many as 126 million people may have seen content from accounts tied to Russian sources. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Washington, Donald Trump, elections, Facebook, Google, Hillary Clinton

Tribes’ lawyers tell Interior it must accept casino deal

By: |

Two national law firms representing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations pressed the federal government Tuesday with a letter insisting the Interior secretary has no choice but to approve their gaming agreements with Connecticut and clear the way for them to jointly develop a commercial casino in East Windsor. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Economic Development, Politics, Washington, Bureau of Indian Affairs, casino expansion, Foxwoods, Mashantucket Pequots, MGM Resorts International

Malloy signs Millstone bill, then questions its need

By: |

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed a bill Tuesday that allows the state to enhance the profitability of Dominion Energy’s Millstone nuclear power plant in Waterford, while pointedly asserting that Dominion has not convinced his administration any such help is warranted. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Energy, Environment, DEEP, Dominion Energy, Millstone, Millstone Nuclear Power Station, PURA

Murphy presses Congress to curb Trump ability to strike North Korea

By: |

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Murphy on Tuesday introduced a resolution that would prevent the United States from launching a pre-emptive strike against North Korea, saying he was prompted to do so by the Trump administration’s increasingly belligerent tone toward Pyongyang. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Defense, Politics, Washington, appropriations, Chris Murphy, Congress, Donald Trump, Jim Matthis

Connecticut alleges massive, routine price-fixing by pharma

By: |

Connecticut’s attorney general alleged a far-reaching price-fixing conspiracy by global and U.S. makers of generic drugs Tuesday in a complaint that greatly expands the scope of the lawsuit initiated by his office last year and eventually joined by most other states. “The allegations of our complaint are shocking, and the depth and breadth of the conspiracies alleged are mind-blowing,” Attorney General George Jepsen said. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, antitrust, generic drugs, George Jepsen, multi-state litigation, National Association of Attorneys General

Blumenthal, other Dems call for greater protections for Mueller

By: |

WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort’s indictment on Monday widened a partisan split, with Democrats, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal, calling for an increased pace of investigation and added protections for special counsel Robert Mueller and Republicans demanding equal effort be spent on a probe of ties between Democrats and the Russians. Continue Reading →

Filed under: collusion, Donald Trump, FBI, Hillary Clinton, indictment, Jim Himes, money laundering, Paul Manafort

Tucked in budget: Shorter leash on election watchdogs

By: |

Connecticut’s legislators are using the bipartisan budget deal struck last week to do what they could not during the regular session: Require the State Elections Enforcement Commission to dismiss complaints against candidates, including lawmakers, that are not resolved in one year. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, campaign finance, public financing of elections, State Elections Enforcement Commission

CT businesses, employees face hikes in health care premiums

By: |

WASHINGTON – When the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period for health insurance begins on Wednesday, many individuals who buy their own policies will suffer sticker shock because of a sharp increase in premiums. But the state’s large and small businesses are girding for higher premiums to cover their workers in 2018 too. And they and their employees will face tough choices. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Health Care, Politics, Washington, Affordable Care Act, Anthem, connecticare, Connecticut Business & Industry Association, Connecticut Insurance Department

Ortiz: Puerto Rico facing long, challenging recovery — bravely

By: |

Jason Ortiz, president of the Connecticut Puerto Rican Agenda, knows how badly Puerto Rico was damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and how important the territory has been to the rest of the United States. He has strong feelings about what it will take to rebuild the island; and in this Sunday Conversation told us how the crisis has brought Puerto Ricans here and on the island together as a people. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Economic Development, Housing, Other, Sunday Q&A, Washington