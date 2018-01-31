Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is working with the legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus and community groups on a voter-registration drive directed at Puerto Ricans who have resettled in Connecticut after being displaced by Hurricane Maria. Two of them are the father and stepmother of a woman who may challenge her re-election. Continue Reading →
Monthly Archives: January 2018
Cigna says tax law allows it to raise worker pay, increase benefits
|
WASHINGTON — Bloomfield-based Cigna is the latest American company saying it is giving its workers a raise because of the recent GOP-led tax overhaul. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Politics, Washington, 401(k), Cigna, congressional Republicans, David Cordani, minimum wages
Themis Klarides says she will not run for governor
|
House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby, ended months of speculation about her political ambitions Wednesday, telling her caucus she would forgo a run for governor in 2018 and focus on trying to win a GOP majority in the House. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign
Legislature overrides Malloy veto, delaying a budget cut
|
With little debate or fanfare, the General Assembly voted Wednesday to override Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s veto of a bill that delays cuts in a Medicare assistance program until July, quieting a public outcry over tighter eligibility standards. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, veto override
Malloy seeks tolls, gas-tax hike to rebuild transportation network
|
Connecticut roads, bridges and rail lines are falling into disrepair, the governor said. “And we have failed to build that world-class transportation system that has been built and is in the process of being built in the states around us.” Continue Reading →
Filed under: gasoline tax, Special Transportation Fund, tolling
Trump says he seeks bipartisanship, CT lawmakers skeptical
|
WASHINGTON — In his first State of the Union address President Donald Trump sought to send Americans a upbeat message – and Connecticut lawmakers showed up to make their points, too. Trump also said he is seeking bipartisanship, but Connecticut Democrats are skeptical. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Immigration, Politics, Washington, Chris Murphy, Donald Trump, Dreamers, Elizabeth Esty, immigration
Malloy will have a plan to smooth spiking teacher pension costs
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration is developing a proposal to restructure a second spiking pension expense threatening state finances, according to his deputy budget director. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Schools/Child Welfare, Teachers Retirement System
Malloy, Fasano heat up transportation debate
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the state Senate’s top Republican intensified their debate Tuesday over an issue expected to be the focal point in Malloy’s final budget proposal: transportation. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation, CT transportation, gasoline tax, tolls
AG asks CT Supreme Court to stand pat on school-funding ruling
|
The state says the Connecticut Supreme Court should decline to reconsider its recent decision upholding state spending on education as constitutionally adequate and reject a request from a coalition of parents, teachers and local municipal leaders to rehear the case. Continue Reading →
Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, CCJEF vs. Rell
Malloy asks for ideas to cut the budget, but agency heads offer few
|
Most state agencies have responded to a request from the governor’s budget chief for ideas on where to further cut state spending either by declining to identify reductions, recommending increased spending instead, or failing to reply at all. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy
Blumenthal, Murphy help sink abortion bill
|
Updated at 7:10 p.m.
WASHINGTON — Connecticut’s Democratic senators on Monday helped block a bill in the Senate that would have outlawed abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Politics, Washington, abortion, Chris Murphy, fetal viability, Mitch McConnell, Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act
Dozen House Democrats vow new drive for tolls despite rocky road
|
A dozen House Democratic legislators pledged Monday to propose a bill in the upcoming legislative session to establish electronic tolling throughout highways in Connecticut – a pitch that has been made numerous times in recent years but has failed to win approval. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation
Erin Stewart explores run for governor in a crowded field
|
New Britain’s young Republican mayor, Erin Stewart, opened an exploratory campaign for governor Monday to test whether Connecticut is ready to elect its first millennial to statewide office. She announced her plans on Facebook Live. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign
Panel: CT could reap big savings with more competitive bidding
|
A new report asserts state government could save as much as $260 million per year — and potentially more in the future — by ensuring all service contracts are subjected to competitive bidding. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Health Care, Connecticut state budget, CT Community Nonprofit Alliance, social services, State Contracting Standards Board
Rovero to retire, put a third House Democratic seat in play
|
Rep. Danny S. Rovero, D-Killingly, a fiscal conservative who repeatedly has broken with his caucus on budget votes, announced Monday he will not seek re-election this fall from the Quiet Corner of northeast Connecticut, a blow to Democrats trying to maintain a fragile majority in the state House of Representatives. Continue Reading →