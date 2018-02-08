Bysiewicz acknowledges she’s ruled out a state Senate race

CT MIrror

Former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz made official Thursday what has been apparent for months: She no longer is interested in running for state Senate, but is focused on making a political comeback running for statewide office, with a focus on the open race for governor.

Bysiewicz, who lives in Middletown, filed papers that narrow her exploratory campaign, a vehicle she had been using to raise money in preparation for a potential campaign for the 13th Senate seat now held by Sen. Len Suzio, R-Meriden. Her new committee is focused only on statewide races.

The only practical impact of Bysiewicz’s action is it confirms for other Democrats interested in the state Senate seat they do not have to worry about competition from her.

Bysiewicz has raised $146,350 since opening the exploratory campaign in April, far more than necessary to qualify for public financing for a legislative race.

The Democratic field of declared candidates for governor includes Ned Lamont, Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim, former Veterans Affairs Commissioner Sean Connolly and former corporate communications executive Guy L. Smith IV. Former state Sen. Jonathan Harris and a former Wall Street executive, Dita Bhargava, have exploratory campaigns.