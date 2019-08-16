Connecticut consumers enjoy 19th sales-tax-free week starting Sunday
Clothing and footwear items under $100 are exempt
Connecticut consumers will enjoy their annual weeklong break from paying sales tax on clothing and footwear starting Sunday.
The state’s 19th annual Sales Tax Free Week will run through Saturday, Aug. 24, Gov. Ned Lamont and the Department of Revenue Services announced Thursday. State analysts project this year’s promotion will save consumers $4.9 million in total.
Clothing and footwear items priced at less than $100 are exempt, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice. Store coupons still can be used during the promotion.
The exemption applies not only to transactions at Connecticut-based, brick-and-mortar retailers, but also to online purchases made by Connecticut residents. But if an online item is ordered during the sales-tax-free week but not actually paid for until after Aug. 24, then sales tax will be charged.
“Having this tax-free holiday helps working families stretch their dollar a little bit more during the busy back-to-school season while giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” said Lamont, who agreed with the legislature in June to authorize another sales-tax-free week as part of the new state budget. “I also encourage residents during this busy shopping week to consider locally-owned retailers and supporting Connecticut’s small business community.”
“Sales tax-free week offers real savings at an opportune time, when families are planning for the school year and shopping for new clothing and footwear,” added DRS Commissioner Scott D. Jackson. “In addition to promoting Connecticut’s retail sector, the sales tax holiday helps stretch shopping budgets – something we can all appreciate and look forward to.”
Timothy G. Phelan, president of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, said store owners prepare throughout the year for this one week in August.
“Retailers are also actively involved in their communities and play a pivotal role in the strength and vibrancy of the Connecticut economy,” Phelan said. Many retailers in Connecticut frequently offer additional clothing and footwear discounts during sales tax free weeks.
Further information about the sales-tax-free week can be obtained on the DRS website.
