Connecticut has its first case of COVID-19
BREAKING NEWS: Moments ago, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a Connecticut healthcare worker has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.
The governor has scheduled a news conference for 7:30 p.m. in Danbury to provide more information, but his office reports that the infected worker is a New York resident who works at both Danbury and Norwalk hospitals.
This story will update.
