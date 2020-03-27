Take a flight over a COVID quiet Connecticut
Ryan Caron King of Connecticut Public Radio flew his drone to see how well Connecticut was following Gov. Ned Lamont’s orders to stay at home and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Lamont declared a public emergency on March 10, followed by a series of executive orders closing schools, shopping malls, theaters, and restaurants. King shot this video on March 24, the morning after he ordered all non-essential workers to stay home. It shows a a rush hour that never really happened.
The governor and the Jeffrey Flaks, the president of Hartford HealthCare, said Friday the surge in hospitalizations has begun, with the peak expected in two weeks. We’ll see then how well Connecticut has flattened the growth curve by social distancing, self-quarantine and self-isolation.
As of Friday, the state had 1,291 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, a number that the state epidemiologist says is “the tip of the iceberg.” There were 27 fatalities and 173 hospitalizations.
