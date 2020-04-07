Steady Habits Podcast: Yale’s Paul Turner describes the positive aspects of viruses
Yale Researcher Studies Viruses ‘For The Good They Can Do’
Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Paul Turner thinks viruses are cool. That’s not the common opinion, of course, at least not right now. But his work at Yale is about finding ways to put viruses to work for us using phage therapy, an alternative to traditional antibiotic treatment. He sits down with host John Dankosky to share what he knows about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Past Episodes
Is It Time To Get Back To Work? Former Yale Expert Says Yes, But In ‘Waves’
Date: Thursday, April 2, 2020
Connecticut is two weeks away from a projected peak in the coronavirus pandemic, but Dr. David Katz tells host John Dankosky the U.S. needs to start sending younger, healthier people back to work in “waves.” Katz, former director of the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, believes this could lead to “herd immunity” before a vaccine is developed, but says it may be too late. The theory is disputed by many experts — including our last guest, Dr. Howard Forman — but sits at the heart of a national debate.
Is It Time To Get Back To Work? This Yale Expert Says No.
Date: Thursday, March 26, 2020
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate all aspects of public life, a new debate has emerged: Should government direct resources toward the elderly and let the rest of the population get back to work?
Two Yale health experts — Dr. Howard Forman and Dr. David Katz — are on opposite sides of the issue. Dr. Forman, who is an expert in radiology, public health and management, tells host John Dankosky on this week’s episode the answer is no. We have invited Dr. Katz to offer his perspective next week.
Special Edition: Chris Murphy Warns Stimulus Isn’t Enough, ‘We Cannot Recover’ If Coronavirus Spread Isn’t Stopped
Date: Friday, March 20, 2020
In this special edition of “Steady Habits,” Sen. Chris Murphy says Congress is spending too much time debating elements of the trillion-dollar stimulus package instead of focusing on what he says is the more pressing issue – stopping the spread of the coronavirus. He also talks with host John Dankosky about the controversial proposed bailout of the airline industry and offers insights on what members of Congress knew behind the scenes before the pandemic dramatically halted public life in the United States.
Kevin Lembo: Coronavirus Shows Why It’s Time For A Public Option
Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Amid the coronavirus crisis, Comptroller Kevin Lembo has renewed his push for a public health insurance option in Connecticut — an expansion of the plan he runs for state employees. It died last year under pressure from state insurers, but Lembo tells host John Dankosky the need is clear now. He provides a detailed explanation of how it would work, how we’d pay for it, what it might cost, and whether he sees it as a “half-step” toward a Medicare expansion, or Bernie Sanders-style Medicare for All.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin Makes A Pitch To Suburbs
Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020
In the middle of the coronavirus outbreak that’s forced a state of emergency in Connecticut, Hartford’s Mayor Luke Bronin tells host John Dankosky how the city is responding. He also makes a plea to lawmakers and surrounding towns about ways they can help the city and state prosper.
‘Constitutionally Inadequate?’ Connecticut’s Youth Prisons Face Scrutiny
Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020
State Child Advocate Sarah Eagan’s office wrote a scathing report about the conditions youth offenders in Connecticut were living under last year. She’s seen a lot of changes since then, including the involvement of the Department of Justice. But, as she tells host John Dankosky, there’s more to be done.
Tackling Connecticut’s Vast Education Gap From The Inside
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
One of Connecticut’s unhealthy “steady habits” is the achievement gap between wealthy, suburban schools and their counterparts in the cities. It’s among the worst in the nation, but the governor and legislature remain at odds on major structural changes to address the challenge externally.
State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona tells host John Dankosky he hopes to break that habit from the inside — and get more students ready to fill the jobs that companies in the state are creating.
Special Edition: Why Did The Tolls Bill Die?
Date: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas tells host John Dankosky what happened to kill one of the most controversial legislative proposals in years — a bill that would have tolled tractor-trailers to help pay for transportation improvements.
Lawmakers Timidly Dive Into Synchronized Voting
Date: Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
After taking a no-talk-about-tolls pledge last week, host John Dankosky spends most of this episode talking about the issue with Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas, who says it has provided us with both comic relief and, now, something unprecedented at the state Capitol.
Later, Washington reporter Ana Radelat tells us about what she sees as Connecticut’s role in the Democratic primary season, now that Iowa and New Hampshire have cleared up… well, just about nothing.
Three (Non-Tolls) Topics To Watch At The Capitol
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
This week, we’re going to give you a break and NOT talk — at all — about highway tolls in Connecticut. Nope. Not a bit. Instead, host John Dankosky invites in three CT Mirror reporters to talk about big issues they’re watching as the state legislative session gets underway.
Jacqueline Rabe Thomas breaks down Gov. Lamont’s u-turn on affordable housing; Keith Phaneuf uses nightmarish analogies to explain the spending cap; and Jenna Carlesso tells us a “public option” for health care probably won’t happen.
Ned Lamont Is Getting Younger
Date: Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
His first year as Connecticut’s governor could’ve taken a toll (pun intended), but Ned Lamont says he’s “energized” and “getting younger.” He sits down with host John Dankosky to talk about his priorities for the state in a wide-ranging, one-on-one conversation.
Steady Habits Teaser
Date: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
Welcome to Steady Habits: A Connecticut Mirror Podcast, hosted by John Dankosky. Our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them, digging into some of the biggest stories about policy and politics in Connecticut.
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.
