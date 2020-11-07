Joe Biden declared winner; CT Dems expect a boon for Connecticut, nation
Joe Biden was declared the victor of a bitter presidential election on Saturday, with the help of late-counted votes in his home state of Pennsylvania. Yet the man he ousted, President Donald Trump, said he would not concede.
If his lead in electoral votes holds, the 77-year-old Biden will be the nation’s oldest president. Emerging from a large field of Democrats who sought the White House, including his running mate and apparent future Vice President Kamala Harris, he was relentless in his attacks on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” Biden said in a statement. “It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”
The Biden victory was called by news outlets after late-counted votes from Pennsylvania gave him an insurmountable lead in that state and, with it, the electoral votes needed to win the race.
But Trump said the victory was illegitimate and that he would begin several court challenges to the results on Monday.
“It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voter,” the president said in a statement. “Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access. ”
Campaigning in large part remotely and against a the backdrop of nationwide protests demanding racial justice, Biden was able to secure the support — at least temporarily — of all sectors of the Democratic Party, including its restive left wing.
A moderate who served as former President Barack Obama’s vice president, his campaign was boosted with the support of Black voters who helped resuscitate his bid for his party’s nomination in the key South Carolina primary and also helped usher him to the White House. He ran from the start on the idea that his campaign was a battle for the “soul of America” and promised a “return to normalcy.”
A ‘seismically good figure for Connecticut’
Biden’s hard-fought victory is a boon for Connecticut, the state’s Democratic lawmakers said.
“Joe Biden is a man for this time, and I am thrilled the American people have spoken and by decisive margin chosen him as our next president,” said Sen. Chris Murphy. “This is good news for democracy, our country and Connecticut.”
Blumenthal said it was “a great day.”
“For the people in Connecticut who voted for Donald Trump, my hope is that we put aside our differences and confront the huge challenges ahead,” Blumenthal said.
Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, also noted the divisiveness of the election.
“It is … important to recognize that this result leaves half the country jubilant and the other half frustrated and anxious,” she said. “I want to assure my constituents that I am a representative for everyone. I hear all of your voices, and I will continue to fight tirelessly for all of my constituents.”
Murphy and Blumenthal have predicted that the president-elect, who ousted Trump by running up the vote in states the president won in 2016 including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, will finally result in an infrastructure bill that would help Connecticut with much needed repairs to its roads and bridges and strengthening the Affordable Care Act, which had been under attack by Trump since the first day of the Republican’s presidency.
“And he’s going to put people in government agencies who actually want government to work,” Murphy predicted. “That’s a big change over the next four years.”
A a press conference in Hartford on Friday, Blumenthal said Biden “is going to be a towering figure for Connecticut, a seismically good figure for Connecticut.”
“He’s been here countless times,” he said.
With Biden’s election, Connecticut’s all-Democratic congressional delegation will shift from being some of the harshest critics of the occupant of the White House to the president’s supporters and defenders.
Blumenthal said that even without Democratic control of the Senate, Biden will be able to make changes through his executive authority that will aid Connecticut and the nation.
Those include undoing what Blumenthal says are damaging environmental measures imposed by Trump. Biden has also said he would also make the United States once again a member of the Paris Agreement, United Nation’s accord aimed at combating climate change.
“And he can put in place an Attorney General who will prosecute wrongdoing,” Blumenthal said.
He also said that Biden, as a former senator who was able to reach across the aisle to negotiate legislation, would be able to make deals with Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who would likely continue to lead the Senate if it remains, as expected, in GOP hands.
“If you wanted someone who can work with a Republican Congress, there’s no one better than Joe Biden,” Blumenthal said.
Despite their praise for the president-elect, Connecticut’s federal lawmakers were not among the first to endorse Biden’s’ bid for the White House, with the exception of Rep. Jim Himes, D-4th District. The others did not endorse Biden until Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dropped out of the race and threw his support behind the former vice president.
Now Connecticut’s lawmakers proudly speak of longstanding ties with Biden.
Blumenthal, one of Trump’s harshest critics, said he has a 20-year relationship with Biden largely through his friendship with Beau Biden, the president-elect’s deceased son who served as Delaware’s attorney general when the senator was Connecticut’s attorney general.
Meanwhile, Murphy and Blumenthal have predicted Biden would have to fend off Trump’s legal challenges as he prepares for the presidential transition.
“He can do it, but (the lawsuits) are going to make the transition much more difficult,” Murphy said. “Trump is going to litigate this election until the last day.”
Blumenthal, meanwhile, said “the simple truth is that there is no thread of factual evidence or legal support for these false claims.”
‘They are frivolous and they will be thrown out at some point,” the senator said.
Rep. Joe Courtney, D-3rd District, urged all Americans to unite behind Biden.
“It is time to embrace the result that, like in any election, one side has prevailed,” Courney said. “The peaceful transfer of power is a cornerstone of this nation, our history and our democracy. America is ready to move forward with a new president, and to begin the hard but necessary work of uniting our country.”
So did Rep. John Larson, D-1st District.
“The American people have spoken,” Larson said “I’m looking forward to working with him and his administration. It’s time for us to get to work, unify the country and defeat this pandemic.”
Biden has indicated he does not want to wait for any of Trump’s legal challenges to be settled and intends to immediately shift into mode of president-elect to continue the momentum generated by his electoral win.
Without giving proof, Trump has called the counting of absentee ballots in the battleground states that gave Biden his victory fraudulent and accused Democrats of stealing the election.
