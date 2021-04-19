Current K-12 students could claim religious exemption to vaccines under amended bill
Three hours into a debate on a bill that would remove Connecticut’s religious exemption from mandatory school vaccinations, legislators in the state House approved an amendment that would allow all currently enrolled K-12 students to continue claiming the exemption for the remainder of their academic careers.
A previous version of the measure would have allowed only those in seventh grade and above to claim the exemption for the remainder of their schooling. The amendment, which attracted bipartisan support, permits all students who had previously claimed the religious exemption to continue using the exemption. Children in pre-kindergarten or day care, along with anyone new entering the school system, would no longer qualify.
The amendment passed the House with a vote of 106 to 36, with eight lawmakers absent. House Speaker Matthew Ritter said the bill has enough votes to pass his chamber, but debate was expected to run for most of the day Monday, if not longer.
Authors of the original proposal drew the line at seventh grade because of state data showing a larger number of children in younger grades opting for the religious exemption.
But legislators said Monday that the protection should extend to students in kindergarten and up. Families who enrolled their children in school under the current rules should be able to stick with the original policy, they argued.
“We know that there is a trend. And the reason why there is a grandfathering amendment is we recognize the trend will take some time to truly become dangerously impactful,” said Rep. Michelle Cook, D-Torrington, a proponent of the amendment. “It is not necessarily with the group of children that are enrolled in school now, but with those who are younger, that [religious exemptions] continue to rise. And so what we are doing is putting a pause – or, as some of my colleagues like to say, shutting off the spigot – and saying that from here on out, your children should be vaccinated” or be homeschooled.
Along with removing the religious exemption, the bill requires the state’s public health commissioner to annually release school-by-school immunization data; helps parents who cannot afford vaccines for their children by mandating that cities and towns cover the expense; and creates a board that will review Connecticut’s vaccine program and issue recommendations.
Several Republican lawmakers criticized the amendment Monday, questioning why younger children were deemed a “threat” while older students could continue claiming the exemption. Some argued that the change should also include those in day care and pre-kindergarten, saying the bill would divide families who have older and younger children.
Rep. Gale Mastrofrancesco, R-Wolcott, expressed concern for the parents of children in day care and pre-kindergarten, along with those whose kids will enroll in school in the future.
Data from the state Department of Public Health show that in the 2019-20 school year, the most recent available, 683 children enrolled in pre-kindergarten claimed the religious exemption.
“What are these parents supposed to do?” Mastrofrancesco said. “How can you make a decision to support an amendment that will grandfather children in kindergarten through high school and leave out those children? … I don’t know what these parents are supposed to do. Are they supposed to quit their jobs? Because their children will be segregated from the community.”
“I call this whole bill segregation,” she added. “It’s discrimination. We are picking winners and losers.”
Rep. Anne Dauphinais, R-Killingly, called the measure “arguably the worst bill we’ve seen in the history of Connecticut.”
“This concept of grandfathering doesn’t make a bad bill better,” she said. “We’re trying to salvage whatever we can from a crappy, horrible bill. … We’re attacking the religious beliefs of individuals in this state.”
Proponents of the measure have cited concern for immunocompromised students who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. But Dauphinais questioned Monday whether those children should be attending school.
“The immunocompromised who are very, very fragile, who would be at a threat to get anything – I would argue shouldn’t even be in school,” she said. “We’re talking about children with leukemia, perhaps children on chemo, children who could be deathly affected by someone who had a cold or strep [throat] or any other things that go throughout the schools.”
In the 2019-20 school year, the most recent data available, 8,328 children – from pre-kindergarten through 12thgrade – in Connecticut claimed the religious exemption. That’s up from 7,782 in 2018-19 and 7,042 in 2017-18.
If the bill clears the House and Senate and is signed into law, Connecticut would become the sixth state without a religious exemption. New York, Maine, Mississippi, West Virginia and California do not have the vaccine exemption; 45 states and Washington D.C. do, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The exemption would be removed starting Sept. 1, 2022. That means families could continue claiming it during the 2021-22 school year, but not during the 2022-23 school year or beyond that.
Gov. Ned Lamont has said that if the bill were to pass through both chambers, he would sign it. The measure would not force children to be immunized; children in day care and pre-kindergarten, along with those entering the school system in the future, would be home schooled if their parents choose not to vaccinate them for religious reasons.
In addition to the bipartisan change adopted, Republicans filed 48 other amendments. The amendments ranged from a proposal allowing all children who transfer schools to continue claiming the religious exemption, to a mandate that the health department produce a report detailing the bill’s impact on minority children and those who qualify for free school lunches.
By 4:30 p.m., only one other amendment had been called: a proposal that would require legislative approval for any new vaccines added to the state’s mandatory immunization list. The amendment failed by a vote of 52 to 92.
