With Russia waging war in Ukraine, statewide political campaigns heating up, and Congressional mid-term elections soon to follow, there is a lot of news to consume.

CT Mirror’s John Dankosky hosts a discussion on Wednesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. that asks critical questions about the state of news in this moment:

Who can we trust?

Why has local news changed so much so fast?

What is news in today’s resource-starved journalism landscape?

What will local news look like in five years?

How will that impact our democracy?

What can you do to safeguard freedom of the press?

CT Mirror Executive Editor Elizabeth Hamilton, former Hartford Courant Political Reporter Daniela Altimari, and UConn Assistant Journalism Professor Amanda Crawford join John Dankosky to tackle these and other questions about The Future of News.

Details

Title: The Future of News

The Future of News Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Time: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Location: Virtual

Virtual Cost: $20

Panelists

Elizabeth Hamilton , CT Mirror Executive Editor

, CT Mirror Executive Editor Daniela Altimari , former Hartford Courant Political Reporter

, former Hartford Courant Political Reporter Amanda Crawford, Assistant Professor of Journalism at UConn

The panel will be moderated by CT Mirror’s John Dankosky.

Presented by the University of Hartford and CT Mirror.