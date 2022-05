Is Connecticut really “coming out” of COVID? Is this a “post-pandemic” era?

Last week, amid steadily climbing case rates, Connecticut’s seven-day rolling average topped 13% – a substantial upswing from the end of February, when the first omicron wave subsided and the state’s daily positivity rate hovered around 2% to 3%.

CT Mirror’s Jenna Carlesso speaks with host J.D. Allen about how difficult it is for many state residents to adapt to the new “normal.”

You can read her story here.