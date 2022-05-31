In Connecticut, 88% of white parents start off breastfeeding their newborns, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For Black parents, that number is 84%, and for Hispanic parents, it’s 85%. That means those communities face a disparate impact from the recent baby formula shortage.

Low-income families have also been harder hit. Parents who rely on the federal Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition assistance program face limits on brands and types of formula and the retailers where they can purchase those products.

CT Mirror’s health reporter Jenna Carlesso explains what we know about the data to host Ebong Udoma.

You can read her story here.