Connecticut lawmakers have agreed to provide a legal “safe harbor” to women from states with restrictive abortion laws who get abortions in Connecticut, as well as the clinicians who provide them.

The law was passed earlier this year, before the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

CT Mirror’s Mark Pazniokas spoke with host Ebong Udoma about the reaction to the Roe decision in a strongly pro-choice state like Connecticut. You can read his stories here and here.