In April, when Connecticut’s free fare program began, bus ridership was back to 70-75% of pre-COVID levels in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford. By the end of May, weekday ridership in the three cities reached nearly 90% of pre-COVID levels, with weekend numbers even higher.

CT Transit officials hope that means more people are now leaving their cars at home, as reporter Tom Condon tells host Ebong Udoma. You can read Tom’s story here.