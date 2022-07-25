A televised debate Tuesday night will provide the first and only opportunity for a broad audience to see Themis Klarides, the CT GOP’s socially moderate convention choice, engage two Trump loyalists, Leora Levy and Peter Lumaj.

But Republicans say they see little evidence their voters are closely following the mid-summer fight for a spot on the November ballot opposing Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat seeking a third term. The primary is Aug. 9.

Capitol Bureau Chief and CT Mirror co-founder Mark Pazniokas gave host Ebong Udoma the run down on the race so far. You can read his story here.