Alexia R Moreno, 25, Fred Lawson, and their son Nasir Lawson, 1, passed away due to fire in the morning. The cause hasn't been found, and their family is waiting for the autopsy result.

Connecticut is home to tens of thousands of three-unit dwellings, many of which are three-story homes in cities. The state mandates they be inspected for fire safety each year, but chronic understaffing at fire marshals’ offices means some of the oldest and potentially most dangerous houses are not getting timely inspections.

Two fatal blazes in Waterbury this year highlighted the problem. CT Mirror’s investigative reporter Dave Altimari joined host Ebong Udoma to explain what he found when he examined inspection records.

You can read his story, written with Andrew Brown and Katy Golvala, here.

